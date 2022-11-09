The IRS Is on a Hiring Spree - Announcing 700 New Positions "To Help Taxpayers In Person"

The IRS announced today it is hiring 700 new employees "to help taxpayers in person" at Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country. This is in addition to the 4,000 people recently hired to fill critical customer service representative positions.

The IRS says it wants to staff more than 270 "walk-in" sites. It says this will be the first time that these Assistance Centers will be fully staffed in more than a decade.

This is a direct result of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Biden Administration, which put up $80 billion in new funding for the IRS over the next 10 years.

Enforcement Agent Hiring

The IRS is not putting out press releases on its hiring of enforcement agents.

CNBC reports that "only 45%" of that money will be used to hire enforcement agents. Most of it will go to the CSR and Taxpayer Assistance Centers hiring such as recently announced.

Nevertheless, 45% of $80 billion still means that $36 billion over 10 years or $3.6 billion annually could be used to hire and train enforcement agents.

Given that the average salary of an IRS agent is about $62K, according to ZipRecruiter, that means that $3.6 billion in new funding could bring in 58,000 new agents.

To be conservative, assuming that half of that money is typically wasted, it could still mean almost 30,000 new agents or 600 people per state on average will be hired to enforce IRS taxes. Obviously larger states would get more agents than smaller ones.

This will significantly bloat the agency's payroll, which now has only about 80,000 people on its staff. Adding another 30,000 agents, not to mention the new 4,000 CSR reps and 700 Taxpayer Assistance people could start to approach a 50% increase in its staffing.

IRS Inefficiency

Experts say that there are 8 million unprocessed tax returns and the IRS answers only 11% of calls in 2021, according to CNBC. So maybe the back office help and the 4,000 new CSR hires recently can help with this backlog.

But no one is likely looking forward to more calls and letters from IRS agents as a result of the Biden bill.

In addition, experts say that many of the existing IRS staff, up to 50,000 of the 80,000 are aging and likely to retire soon - within the next several years.

So maybe these new staffing hires will just fill in existing positions to a large degree. This is according to testimony by the IRS commissioner to Congress. That could take away the possibility of a flood of IRS auditing and outreach to US citizens as a result of the Biden bill.

Maybe there won't be as much to fear as expected from a knock at your door, with the following phrase, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help you."

*******************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.