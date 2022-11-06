With Powerball's $1.9 Billion Jackpot Set For Monday, People Are Trying New Ways To Win

Mark Hake

There were no jackpot winners in Saturday's $1.6 billion Powerball lottery. It was already set to be the largest prize on record if it had been won.

Now with the next drawing on Monday, November 7, the Powerball jackpot is estimated to reach $1.9 billion, according to the California State Lottery. The new estimate lump sum amount is expected to be $929,100,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCgir_0j0n9xXB00
New Powerball amount

But people are trying to come up with ways to play to at least win some prize and leverage their ability to hit the jackpot. This might seem futile, given that the odds of winning the jackpot are high at just 1 in 292 million.

But there are actually 9 ways to win with lower odds, as the table below shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHUyp_0j0n9xXB00
Powerball - with Multiplier odds

The 9 ways to win range from just hitting the Powerball number (which is the last number on your ticket under the heading of "Power") - where you make $4 or twice the $2 cost of the ticket, all the way up to matching all five numbers plus the Powerball number for the grand prize jackpot.

A Team Play That Is Gaining Popularity

Look at the table above. It shows that of the 9 ways to win, 6 of them involve hitting the "Ball". Now there are 69 possible numbers for the first five Matches, but just 26 "Ball" numbers at the end of each drawing. And there are 8 ways to win if you hit one number up to all five numbers before the ball.

Using this some have come up with a unique team play strategy for four or five people:

Play all the "Ball" numbers and divide up the cost between four or five people. For example, each form inserted into the Powerball kiosk allows you to designate up to 5 tickets.

On each one of the columns you designate "1", then, "2", then, "3" etc. up to "5" in the red section of the form, designating the desired Powerball. For one person that will cost $10 (5 x $2 per column or ticket). If you chose the Power Play, which you should, in order to leverage 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, and in some states 10x, the ticket will cost $1 extra or $15 for the for 5 tickets on the form (i.e., $3 x 5)

The next person designates "6" through "10" in the red Powerball section of the form.

Therefore all 26 Powerball tickets will cost $52 (26 x $2), or $78 (26 x $3) if the Power Play is chosen for all the tickets (highly recomended).

In other words, the cost for each person of a 4 person team is $19.50, or for a 5 person team is just $15.60.

But now of the 6 ways of winning that involve a Powerball (the last number) are completely covered.

For example, let's say that 3 numbers are matched plus the Powerball. The prize is $100 before a Power Play leverage. That more than covers the $52 or $78 (with Power Plays) total cost of the team play. Moreover, any matches above 3 escalate exponentially.

Obviously there is no guarantee here. For example, here are the odds of winning any of the matches:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLUiz_0j0n9xXB00
Powerball - Odds of winning matches

This shows that the odds of winning 3 matches plus the Power Ball is just 1 in 14,494.11. In percentage terms that is 0.00689888%, or just under .7 of 1 basis point (the actual number is 0.00006898888). It is very low indeed.

However, if you use the Power Play to leverage your investment, the odds are much more favorable as the table below shows:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkOia_0j0n9xXB00
Powerball - with Multiplier odds

Nevertheless, don't count your chickens until they are hatched.

By the way, if you do win, make sure to take the cash. No one has taken the annuity since 2014, when the lottery changed the payouts to make it easier to win smaller amounts. The new estimated lump sum is expected to be $929 million.

