Today's Powerball Jackpot Will Likely Exceed $1.6 Billion

Today's Powerball jackpot could be over $1.6 billion, making it the highest jackpot ever for Powerball, eclipsing the $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016. This is the 40th attempt to find a winner. The longest-ever drawing period was 41 tries on Oct. 4, 2021.

However, the odds of winning are just 1 in 249 million. The ticket costs $2.00, but you can add on $1.00 to play the Power Play Ball Multiplier, which increases your odds of winning something.

In fact, there are 9 ways to win, and your odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 (i.e., 3.86%).

Now, here is what you could win (note the Grand Prize could be less or more than $1.6 billion which is an estimate) - Note there are 9 ways to win:

Now, here is your chance of winning any of these prizes:

However, if you add on a multiplier, by paying an extra $1.00 per ticker ($3.00 total) you odds change to:

Note that not all states have the 10x multiplier - others are limited to just 5x. The Power Play multiplier, which costs an extra $1.00, is determined randomly just before the drawing takes place.

Cash or Annuity?

The drawing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

However, the Wall Street Journal reports that no one has chosen the annuity since 2014, according to lottery records. The estimated lump sum amount today is $782.4 million.

According to the WSJ, there have been five jackpots in U.S. history that surpassed $1 billion, all in recent years. In 2015, Powerball increased the cost of the ticket and altered the game to make it easier for players to win smaller prizes while reducing the odds of winning the headline prize.

Also according to the WSJ, only 3.8% of drawings this year have had a winner. This is down from roughly 11% in 2014, the last full year before the change went into effect.

