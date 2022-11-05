Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023

Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?

" Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."

They have a time clock: Countdown to REAL ID. A Real ID will be required beginning May 3, 2023, if you wish to use your driver’s license or state ID card to board commercial aircraft on domestic flights.

Here is what it looks like, as of Saturday, Nov. 5 mid-morning:

Moreover, the site says that secure federal facilities, such as military bases, already require licenses/IDs to be Real ID compliant.

However, the Real ID is optional. A passport, military ID or other documents can be used for federal purposes. You can also start carrying a passport every time you try to board a plane starting on May 3, 2023.

But who wants to carry a passport around just to travel in the U.S? What if you lose the passport? You could lose your identity.

So it makes sense for Nevada residents to get a driver's license with a star in the upper right-hand corner, indicating that it is REAL ID compliant.

Here is the latest REAL ID Nevada driver's license with the star, surrounded by a gold picture of the state of Nevada, in the upper right-hand corner. The state of Nevada started issuing these in July and August 2021:

Here is an older design - but the gold star is in a circle, also in the upper right-hand corner. This is a fully compliant REAL ID license, but it will only be in circulation through 2029:

Either of these two is a REAL ID driver's license issued by Nevada and can be used starting May 3, 2023, to get on planes.

How To Get the REAL ID in Nevada

The website of the Nevada REAL ID makes it simple. You need to present proof of identity, name change(s), your Social Security number, and two residency documents at a DMV office one time only.

Moreover, the list of documents is generally the same to obtain your Nevada license or ID the first time. You must show them again, plus two documents that show your Nevada residential address.

If you don't have proof of identity documents, such as birth or marriage certificates, contact the state or county Vital Statistics Office where the document was issued. A list is available from the National Center for Health Statistics. You may also use vitalchek.com or a similar commercial service.

Bottom Line - Don't Get Stuck Doing This at the Last Minute

Starting next year, when the countdown to May 3 starts getting closer, lines to get the REAL ID driver's license will get longer. That will probably be the case in March and April when there could be a frenzy of people lining up.

You don't want to get stuck in that situation. Plan ahead now and if your license does not have the star in the upper right-hand corner get your documents together and go into the Nevada DMV to have the license issued to you before May 3.

That way there will be no surprises when you go on your spring trip. You won't have to rush home from the airport to get your passport, just to catch the next flight out (you might have missed the one you booked). What a hassle that will be.

******************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the NewsBreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.