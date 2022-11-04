Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North Scottsdale

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) said that Highway I-17 will be closed southbound in North Phoenix this weekend. In addition, sections of Loop 101 going eastbound will be closed in North Scottsdale will be closed.

The ADOT map below shows exactly where the major closures will be this weekend.

You can see from this that the eastbound 101 from State Route 51 to the Princess Dr/Pima Rd exit will be closed from 9 PM Friday, Nov. 4 to 5 AM Monday morning Nov. 7, will be closed. Here is that section more closely.

In addition, there are 4 other major closures on Phoenix-area highways, as ca bee seen in the overall map.

For example, the Southbound side of I-17 will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue. This can be seen below:

In addition, Northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will be closed between I-10 and University Drive near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7). This is part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The same project will have Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two or three lanes at times in separate areas between 40th Street and Ray Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7).

Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 will be restricted with access limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17).

Finally, North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at 19th Avenue/Durango Street and southbound I-17 on-ramps at 19th Avenue and Seventh Street will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7).

People should be prepared to take the detours that are listed in the release from ADOT to get around these restricted lanes and closures. Also, leave more time to get to your destination if you are going to travel near these closed highways and roads.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.