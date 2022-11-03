Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a REAL ID Drivers License

Mark Hake

Starting May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license/photo ID card in order to board a commercial flight. This is based on the Pennsylvania DMV REAL ID announcement.

The only way to tell if you have a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or ID is to see if there is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. It should look like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACjBQ_0iwW9c7X00
Pennsylvania DMV - REAL ID Driver's License sample

In fact, the REAL ID (which can be in either a driver's license or ID card) allows the holder to not only fly commercially but also enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.

The PA DMV gives this time clock below. Essentially you have 25 weeks to get a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or ID. That is less than 6 months away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067rKj_0iwW9c7X00
Pennsylvania DMV - REAL ID page

If you do not get a REAL ID, you must have an alternate form of federally-acceptable identification (valid passport, military ID, etc.) to board domestic commercial flights and enter certain federal facilities after May 3, 2023.

So, for all practical purposes, you might as well get the gold star Driver's license. Here is how Pennsylvania residents can apply.

How to Get a Pennsylvania REAL ID

The PA DMV has a very well-laid-out website showing how to apply for the REAL ID driver's license. Go to this page and scroll down to the section that says, "Prepare for REAL ID - Gather Your Documents."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6cf1_0iwW9c7X00
Pennsylvania DMV - REAL ID page

Federal regulations require that PennDOT must verify original versions or certified copies of the following documents for a customer before issuing a REAL ID:

  • Proof of identity: Original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the state office of vital records with a raised/embossed seal — issued by an authorized government agency — or valid, unexpired U.S. Passport or passport card.
  • Proof of Social Security number: Social Security card in current legal name.
  • Two proofs of current, physical PA address: Examples include current, unexpired PA license or ID, PA vehicle registration, auto insurance card, or utility bill with the same name and address.
  • Proof of all legal name changes (if applicable): Certified marriage certificate, court order, or divorce decree issued by your county's family court.

Non-US Citizens in Pennsylvania Can Still Apply

If you are not a US citizen (but here lawfully), you still can apply for a REAL ID, with the following:

  • Unexpired Employment Authorization Card (EAD) issued by DHS; Forms I-766 or Form 1-688B
  • Valid, Unexpired Permanent Resident Card I-551 Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) Issued by DHS or INS
  • Unexpired foreign passport with an unexpired U.S. visa affixed, and an I-94 indicating temporary evidence of permanent residence.

Some non-U.S. citizens may be required to present additional documentation. Additional information for non-U.S. citizens can be found on PennDOT's REAL ID Information for non-U.S. Citizens page.

The bottom line is that everyone can apply to get a REAL ID - either as a driver's license or as an ID card - but both must have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. That way the holder can get on commercial flights starting May 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yogyl_0iwW9c7X00
Photo by freestocks.org

Don't Procrastinate

The point of this article is to make sure that you take of this now - well in advance of the rush starting next spring when people wake up and realize they don't have a REAL ID driver's license.

There could be a long line and it could take weeks to get an appointment for this. This way, by taking care of this before the end of 2022, Pennsylvanians can avoid the last-minute rush at the DMV.

*********************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PA DMV# REAL ID# PA drivers license# May 3 2023# Pennsylvania

Comments / 196

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
5584 followers

More from Mark Hake

Today's Powerball Jackpot Will Likely Exceed $1.6 Billkon

Today's Powerball jackpot could be over $1.6 billion, making it the highest jackpot ever for Powerball, eclipsing the $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016. This is the 40th attempt to find a winner. The longest-ever drawing period was 41 tries on Oct. 4, 2021.

Read full story
Nevada State

Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023

Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."

Read full story
29 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North Scottsdale

ADOT - highway closures this weekend. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) said that Highway I-17 will be closed southbound in North Phoenix this weekend. In addition, sections of Loop 101 going eastbound will be closed in North Scottsdale will be closed.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Ohio's BMV Says You Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 3, 2023 to Fly on a Plane Then

Ohio's Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) says that the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license - with a star in the upper right-hand corner - is May 3, 2023. After then, unless you have a passport, you can't travel on a commercial plane if you don't have a REAL ID.

Read full story
99 comments

The Deadline for Signing Up for or Changing Your Medicare Part A and B is Approaching - December 7

The Medicare "open season" deadline this year is Dec. 7. That is the last date you can sign up for Medicare plans for 2023 - especially if you are going to change your plans. If you already have a Medicare plan (Part A, B, and additional plans), you don't have to necessarily do anything, and your existing plan will stay in place.

Read full story

Turkey and Hungary Have Not Yet Ratified the Inclusion of Finland and Sweden into NATO

NATO - Atlantic Council. There are now only 2 countries left out of 30 NATO members that have yet to ratify the inclusion of Finland and Sweden into NATO. They are Turkey and Hungary. They may be dragging their feet, in order to gain some political tradeoffs.

Read full story
Flagstaff, AZ

ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On Thursday

ADOT - Know Snow. The National Weather Service is predicting snow in Flagstaff tonight and on Thursday. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation just put out a a press release that said Arizona drivers should "Know Snow" before driving north.

Read full story
3 comments
Tampa, FL

Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets Early

Taylor Swift is bringing her spring "Eras" tour to Tampa, Florida on April 15, 2023, to a likely sold-out Raymond James Stadium. Ticketmaster is putting the tickets on sale on Nov. 18. But there is a way to get the tickets earlier.

Read full story
Glendale, AZ

Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in Line

Taylor Swift is launching her spring "Eras" tour in Arizona, coming to Glendale, AZ to a likely sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 18, 2023. The tickets are going on sale online on Nov. 18 on Ticketmaster. There is also a way to cut in line to get the tickets.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Says You Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID with a Black or Gold Star on Your Driver's License

Georgia - Dept. of Drivers Services (DDS) Georgia's Dept. of Driver Services (DDS) has issued an Air Travel Alert saying that its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license with either a black star or gold star on it.

Read full story
82 comments

Governor DeSantis Provides Up to 50% Discount on Florida Turnpikes with its New SunPass Savings Program

Starting Sept. 1, 2022, up to a 50% discount is now available to certain frequent customers of SunPass, Florida's Prepaid Toll Program. The new program is called SunPass Savings. In addition, as discussed below, Governor DeSantis has proposed an extension and expansion of the program.

Read full story
27 comments

Exxon's Earnings Outshined Both Alphabet and Apple, But It Still Has a Lower Valuation Than the Two Tech Giants

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
1 comments

Only Five States Have Enhanced Driver's Licenses (EDLs) Allowing Border Travel - Other States Are Avoiding It

There are only five states that now issue enhanced driver's licenses (EDLs) - with a US flag in the right-hand corner - allowing holders to travel across the US borders with Canada and Mexico as well as some Caribbean states through a land or sea port.

Read full story
42 comments

If You Live in New York You Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID To Get on a Plane Flight

New York wants you to check your license to see if you have a REAL ID or and enhanced ID. If you are a resident of New York you will need to get a new Driver's License that has a REAL ID - unless you already have it - by May 3, 2023.

Read full story

Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk Ownership

Twitter.com - Elon Musk's site showing his picture carrying a sink into Twitter headquarters. When Elon Musk took over Twitter, he walked into their San Francisco headquarters offices holding a heavy kitchen sink. That was as if to say that he was going to throw out everything but the kitchen sink. It was a sign that things are going to change drastically at the company.

Read full story
1 comments

Duping a Whole Nation- How Propaganda in Russia Works

The Economist magazine has an article “The Putin Show” which does a fantastic job of showing how well Putin’s propaganda machine in Russia is working. Even though the article is a bit dated now, especially since the Russian government has started a very unpopular military mobilization, it does a good job of showing how the Russians view the war in Ukraine.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About Biden

Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who goes by Daniel Reis on his Facebook page, is the burglar arrested for breaking into the Katie Hobbs for Governor campaign office. He is a former property accountant. He is also currently enrolled in a Master of Business Administration program at Grand Canyon University.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10

The Arizona Dept of Transportation (ADOT) has announced closures in 5 areas in Phoenix area highways. But the most important one will be Highway 1-10 around Sky Harbor Airport.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames Her

The Phoenix Police arrested a suspect for the Hobbs campaign office and identified him today as Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of third-degree burglary.

Read full story
128 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy