Flagstaff, AZ

ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On Thursday

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmBxC_0iwPB3Bp00
ADOT - Know Snow

The National Weather Service is predicting snow in Flagstaff tonight and on Thursday. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation just put out a a press release that said Arizona drivers should "Know Snow" before driving north.

Since the National Weather Service is predicting up to 6 inches of snow in the Flagstaff area as well as other locations above 5,000 feet through Thursday, the Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to check road conditions and be prepared before heading into the state's high country.

One thing they ask drivers to do is check the weather and wait until a snowstorm passes. Drivers can check road conditions by calling 511 or visiting az511.gov. ADOT’s Twitter account (@ArizonaDOT) and Facebook page (facebook.com/AZDOT) provide real-time information and interaction. 

There are four major things that drivers can do with ADOT's Know Snow advice:

  • Plan your travel route in advance.
  • Notify someone of your route, destination, and projected arrival time.
  • Fill your fuel tank and try to keep it at three-quarters full. Running out of gas — especially in a remote location — is extremely dangerous during winter conditions.
  • Visit Arizona Traveler Information, download the AZ 511 app or dial 511 for updated road and weather conditions. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100SpM_0iwPB3Bp00
ADOT - TowPlows

In addition, watch this video abovefrom ADOT's TowPlows. Stay back from TowPlow trucks. Otherwise you will be driving on snow and ice.

Another they can do is: when congestion occurs, it typically peaks after snow-play areas along US 180 near Flagstaff start closing around 4 p.m. Drivers can wait until that congestion passes.

Don't park on the side of the highway - especially Highway 1-17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6tBU_0iwPB3Bp00
ADOT - SnowPlay

These are some of the precautions. But, mostly, drivers should just use common sense. That will help prevent accidents and dangerous driving while snow is present.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1xit_0iwPB3Bp00
ADOT -

Other tips are: pack a winter survival kit, and use chains if possible. But mostly, avoid travel, if possible.

********************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ADOT# snow# Flagstaff# Know Snow# Arizona

Comments / 3

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
5591 followers

More from Mark Hake

California State

With Powerball's $1.9 Billion Jackpot Set For Monday, People Are Trying New Ways To Win

There were no jackpot winners in Saturday's $1.6 billion Powerball lottery. It was already set to be the largest prize on record if it had been won. Now with the next drawing on Monday, November 7, the Powerball jackpot is estimated to reach $1.9 billion, according to the California State Lottery. The new estimate lump sum amount is expected to be $929,100,000.

Read full story
1 comments

Today's Powerball Jackpot Will Likely Exceed $1.6 Billkon

Today's Powerball jackpot could be over $1.6 billion, making it the highest jackpot ever for Powerball, eclipsing the $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016. This is the 40th attempt to find a winner. The longest-ever drawing period was 41 tries on Oct. 4, 2021.

Read full story
Nevada State

Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023

Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."

Read full story
29 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North Scottsdale

ADOT - highway closures this weekend. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) said that Highway I-17 will be closed southbound in North Phoenix this weekend. In addition, sections of Loop 101 going eastbound will be closed in North Scottsdale will be closed.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Ohio's BMV Says You Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 3, 2023 to Fly on a Plane Then

Ohio's Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) says that the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license - with a star in the upper right-hand corner - is May 3, 2023. After then, unless you have a passport, you can't travel on a commercial plane if you don't have a REAL ID.

Read full story
99 comments

The Deadline for Signing Up for or Changing Your Medicare Part A and B is Approaching - December 7

The Medicare "open season" deadline this year is Dec. 7. That is the last date you can sign up for Medicare plans for 2023 - especially if you are going to change your plans. If you already have a Medicare plan (Part A, B, and additional plans), you don't have to necessarily do anything, and your existing plan will stay in place.

Read full story

Turkey and Hungary Have Not Yet Ratified the Inclusion of Finland and Sweden into NATO

NATO - Atlantic Council. There are now only 2 countries left out of 30 NATO members that have yet to ratify the inclusion of Finland and Sweden into NATO. They are Turkey and Hungary. They may be dragging their feet, in order to gain some political tradeoffs.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a REAL ID Drivers License

Starting May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license/photo ID card in order to board a commercial flight. This is based on the Pennsylvania DMV REAL ID announcement.

Read full story
196 comments
Tampa, FL

Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets Early

Taylor Swift is bringing her spring "Eras" tour to Tampa, Florida on April 15, 2023, to a likely sold-out Raymond James Stadium. Ticketmaster is putting the tickets on sale on Nov. 18. But there is a way to get the tickets earlier.

Read full story
Glendale, AZ

Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in Line

Taylor Swift is launching her spring "Eras" tour in Arizona, coming to Glendale, AZ to a likely sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 18, 2023. The tickets are going on sale online on Nov. 18 on Ticketmaster. There is also a way to cut in line to get the tickets.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Says You Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID with a Black or Gold Star on Your Driver's License

Georgia - Dept. of Drivers Services (DDS) Georgia's Dept. of Driver Services (DDS) has issued an Air Travel Alert saying that its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license with either a black star or gold star on it.

Read full story
82 comments

Governor DeSantis Provides Up to 50% Discount on Florida Turnpikes with its New SunPass Savings Program

Starting Sept. 1, 2022, up to a 50% discount is now available to certain frequent customers of SunPass, Florida's Prepaid Toll Program. The new program is called SunPass Savings. In addition, as discussed below, Governor DeSantis has proposed an extension and expansion of the program.

Read full story
27 comments

Exxon's Earnings Outshined Both Alphabet and Apple, But It Still Has a Lower Valuation Than the Two Tech Giants

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
1 comments

Only Five States Have Enhanced Driver's Licenses (EDLs) Allowing Border Travel - Other States Are Avoiding It

There are only five states that now issue enhanced driver's licenses (EDLs) - with a US flag in the right-hand corner - allowing holders to travel across the US borders with Canada and Mexico as well as some Caribbean states through a land or sea port.

Read full story
42 comments

If You Live in New York You Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID To Get on a Plane Flight

New York wants you to check your license to see if you have a REAL ID or and enhanced ID. If you are a resident of New York you will need to get a new Driver's License that has a REAL ID - unless you already have it - by May 3, 2023.

Read full story

Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk Ownership

Twitter.com - Elon Musk's site showing his picture carrying a sink into Twitter headquarters. When Elon Musk took over Twitter, he walked into their San Francisco headquarters offices holding a heavy kitchen sink. That was as if to say that he was going to throw out everything but the kitchen sink. It was a sign that things are going to change drastically at the company.

Read full story
1 comments

Duping a Whole Nation- How Propaganda in Russia Works

The Economist magazine has an article “The Putin Show” which does a fantastic job of showing how well Putin’s propaganda machine in Russia is working. Even though the article is a bit dated now, especially since the Russian government has started a very unpopular military mobilization, it does a good job of showing how the Russians view the war in Ukraine.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About Biden

Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who goes by Daniel Reis on his Facebook page, is the burglar arrested for breaking into the Katie Hobbs for Governor campaign office. He is a former property accountant. He is also currently enrolled in a Master of Business Administration program at Grand Canyon University.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10

The Arizona Dept of Transportation (ADOT) has announced closures in 5 areas in Phoenix area highways. But the most important one will be Highway 1-10 around Sky Harbor Airport.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy