ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On Thursday

The National Weather Service is predicting snow in Flagstaff tonight and on Thursday. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation just put out a a press release that said Arizona drivers should "Know Snow" before driving north.

Since the National Weather Service is predicting up to 6 inches of snow in the Flagstaff area as well as other locations above 5,000 feet through Thursday, the Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to check road conditions and be prepared before heading into the state's high country.

One thing they ask drivers to do is check the weather and wait until a snowstorm passes. Drivers can check road conditions by calling 511 or visiting az511.gov. ADOT’s Twitter account (@ArizonaDOT) and Facebook page (facebook.com/AZDOT) provide real-time information and interaction.

There are four major things that drivers can do with ADOT's Know Snow advice:

Plan your travel route in advance.

Notify someone of your route, destination, and projected arrival time.

Fill your fuel tank and try to keep it at three-quarters full. Running out of gas — especially in a remote location — is extremely dangerous during winter conditions.

Visit Arizona Traveler Information , download the AZ 511 app or dial 511 for updated road and weather conditions.

In addition, watch this video abovefrom ADOT's TowPlows. Stay back from TowPlow trucks. Otherwise you will be driving on snow and ice.

Another they can do is: when congestion occurs, it typically peaks after snow-play areas along US 180 near Flagstaff start closing around 4 p.m. Drivers can wait until that congestion passes.

Don't park on the side of the highway - especially Highway 1-17.

These are some of the precautions. But, mostly, drivers should just use common sense. That will help prevent accidents and dangerous driving while snow is present.

Other tips are: pack a winter survival kit, and use chains if possible. But mostly, avoid travel, if possible.

********************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.