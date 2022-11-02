Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets Early

Taylor Swift is bringing her spring "Eras" tour to Tampa, Florida on April 15, 2023, to a likely sold-out Raymond James Stadium.

Ticketmaster is putting the tickets on sale on Nov. 18. But there is a way to get the tickets earlier.

AZFamily reported today that Swift's Instagram account said that "Fans who receive a special code after registering will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15." This was referring to a way to register on Ticketmaster as a Swift fan and then receive a code to be able to buy tickets 3 days earlier than others.

New Album a Success

Taylor Swift's new album, Midnights, has been a huge success and is breaking records. It now has ten songs in the top 10 (i.e., all top 10 spots) on the Billboard Hot 100. Billboard magazine says it has become the fastest and best-selling album of 2022.

Her new Midnight release has now sold more than one million albums in one week.

Taylor Swift's US tour will cover 20 cities, starting in Glendale, AZ on March 18. Tampa will be the fourth city on the tour after the Phoenix area, Las Vegas, and the Dallas area. It will finish in Los Angeles at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium Aug. 4-5.

The tour is likely to be sold out and tickets will be highly sought after, given her huge popularity. The tour is also set to play a variety of songs from past records as well as the new album. She has actually released 4 albums now since her last tour in 2018. According to Variety magazine,

"Swift described the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” with a graphic showing her look from different phases of her career."

The Tampa tour is likely to be a sold-out affair as Raymond James Stadium can host up to 65,000 seats, and sometimes more.

It might be a good idea to register with Ticketmaster as a "verified" fan in order to get in early on the Nov. 15 start of ticket sales in Tampa.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.