Glendale, AZ

Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in Line

Mark Hake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48C4QR_0iuz8AdF00
Taylor Swift- Twitter

Taylor Swift is launching her spring "Eras" tour in Arizona, coming to Glendale, AZ to a likely sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 18, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wQTc_0iuz8AdF00
Taylor Swift- Twitter

The tickets are going on sale online on Nov. 18 on Ticketmaster. There is also a way to cut in line to get the tickets.

AZFamily reported today that Swift announced via Instagram that "Fans who receive a special code after registering (on Ticketmaster) will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15."

Taylor Swift's new album is breaking records. The Midnights album now has ten songs in the top 10 (i.e., all top 10 spots) on the Billboard Hot 100. Midnights has become the fastest and best-selling album of 2022, according to Billboard.

Her new Midnight release has now sold more than one million albums in one week.

Taylor Swift's US tour will cover 20 cities, starting in Glendale, AZ, just as her last tour did in 2018. It will finish in Los Angeles at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium Aug. 4-5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsGEY_0iuz8AdF00
Taylor Swift- Twitter

The tour is likely to be sold out and tickets will be highly sought after, given her huge popularity. Variety magazine reported that Taylor Swift has released four albums since her last tour and she is going to be singing songs from all of her repertoire.

"Swift described the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” with a graphic showing her look from different phases of her career."

Arizona is highly favored to host her first show of the tour, and this is likely to lead to a sold-out stadium. The stadium offers outstanding, unobstructed views for 63,400 fans with the ability to expand to 73,000 for mega-events.

As a result, those wanting to see the show should sign up with Ticketmaster as a "verified" fan in order to get in early on the Nov. 15 start of ticket sales.

So far her international dates have not been announced, but her tweet said she will announce them as soon as she can.

***********************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Taylor Swift# Swift tickets# Eras tour# Midnights# Swift tour dates

Comments / 2

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
5471 followers

More from Mark Hake

Ohio State

Ohio's BMV Says You Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 3, 2023 to Fly on a Plane Then

Ohio's Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) says that the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license - with a star in the upper right-hand corner - is May 3, 2023. After then, unless you have a passport, you can't travel on a commercial plane if you don't have a REAL ID.

Read full story
31 comments

The Deadline for Signing Up for or Changing Your Medicare Part A and B is Approaching - December 7

The Medicare "open season" deadline this year is Dec. 7. That is the last date you can sign up for Medicare plans for 2023 - especially if you are going to change your plans. If you already have a Medicare plan (Part A, B, and additional plans), you don't have to necessarily do anything, and your existing plan will stay in place.

Read full story

Turkey and Hungary Have Not Yet Ratified the Inclusion of Finland and Sweden into NATO

NATO - Atlantic Council. There are now only 2 countries left out of 30 NATO members that have yet to ratify the inclusion of Finland and Sweden into NATO. They are Turkey and Hungary. They may be dragging their feet, in order to gain some political tradeoffs.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a REAL ID Drivers License

Starting May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license/photo ID card in order to board a commercial flight. This is based on the Pennsylvania DMV REAL ID announcement.

Read full story
191 comments
Flagstaff, AZ

ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On Thursday

ADOT - Know Snow. The National Weather Service is predicting snow in Flagstaff tonight and on Thursday. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation just put out a a press release that said Arizona drivers should "Know Snow" before driving north.

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets Early

Taylor Swift is bringing her spring "Eras" tour to Tampa, Florida on April 15, 2023, to a likely sold-out Raymond James Stadium. Ticketmaster is putting the tickets on sale on Nov. 18. But there is a way to get the tickets earlier.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Says You Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID with a Black or Gold Star on Your Driver's License

Georgia - Dept. of Drivers Services (DDS) Georgia's Dept. of Driver Services (DDS) has issued an Air Travel Alert saying that its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license with either a black star or gold star on it.

Read full story
81 comments

Governor DeSantis Provides Up to 50% Discount on Florida Turnpikes with its New SunPass Savings Program

Starting Sept. 1, 2022, up to a 50% discount is now available to certain frequent customers of SunPass, Florida's Prepaid Toll Program. The new program is called SunPass Savings. In addition, as discussed below, Governor DeSantis has proposed an extension and expansion of the program.

Read full story
26 comments

Exxon's Earnings Outshined Both Alphabet and Apple, But It Still Has a Lower Valuation Than the Two Tech Giants

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Read full story
1 comments

Only Five States Have Enhanced Driver's Licenses (EDLs) Allowing Border Travel - Other States Are Avoiding It

There are only five states that now issue enhanced driver's licenses (EDLs) - with a US flag in the right-hand corner - allowing holders to travel across the US borders with Canada and Mexico as well as some Caribbean states through a land or sea port.

Read full story
42 comments

If You Live in New York You Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID To Get on a Plane Flight

New York wants you to check your license to see if you have a REAL ID or and enhanced ID. If you are a resident of New York you will need to get a new Driver's License that has a REAL ID - unless you already have it - by May 3, 2023.

Read full story

Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk Ownership

Twitter.com - Elon Musk's site showing his picture carrying a sink into Twitter headquarters. When Elon Musk took over Twitter, he walked into their San Francisco headquarters offices holding a heavy kitchen sink. That was as if to say that he was going to throw out everything but the kitchen sink. It was a sign that things are going to change drastically at the company.

Read full story
1 comments

Duping a Whole Nation- How Propaganda in Russia Works

The Economist magazine has an article “The Putin Show” which does a fantastic job of showing how well Putin’s propaganda machine in Russia is working. Even though the article is a bit dated now, especially since the Russian government has started a very unpopular military mobilization, it does a good job of showing how the Russians view the war in Ukraine.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About Biden

Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who goes by Daniel Reis on his Facebook page, is the burglar arrested for breaking into the Katie Hobbs for Governor campaign office. He is a former property accountant. He is also currently enrolled in a Master of Business Administration program at Grand Canyon University.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10

The Arizona Dept of Transportation (ADOT) has announced closures in 5 areas in Phoenix area highways. But the most important one will be Highway 1-10 around Sky Harbor Airport.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames Her

The Phoenix Police arrested a suspect for the Hobbs campaign office and identified him today as Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of third-degree burglary.

Read full story
127 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with Cruise

Cruise, the General Motors Co. robotaxi autonomous vehicle division is now allowing Phoenix residents along with people in Austin to sign up for rides. They are not yet available but you can sign up on the Cruise "Self Driving App Waitlist."

Read full story
1 comments

Harley-Davidson and Two Other Companies Told By FTC To Fix Warranties In Right-To-Repair Cases

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued final orders today against three companies involved in warranty issues and regulatory fractions. The final orders were against motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group, grill maker Weber-Stephen Products, and the manufacturer of Westinghouse outdoor power equipment, MWE Investments, for illegally restricting customers’ right to repair their purchased products.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign Office

Phoenix Police have made an arrest for a robbery that was made at the campaign offices of Katie Hobbs for Governor of Arizona. The arrest was announced in a Tweet by the Phoenix Police "regarding a commercial burglary that occurred near Virginia Avenue and Central Avenue on Oct. 25., 2022."

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy