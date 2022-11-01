Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in Line

Taylor Swift is launching her spring "Eras" tour in Arizona, coming to Glendale, AZ to a likely sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 18, 2023.

The tickets are going on sale online on Nov. 18 on Ticketmaster. There is also a way to cut in line to get the tickets.

AZFamily reported today that Swift announced via Instagram that " Fans who receive a special code after registering (on Ticketmaster) will have exclusive access to buy tickets on Nov. 15."

Taylor Swift's new album is breaking records. The Midnights album now has ten songs in the top 10 (i.e., all top 10 spots) on the Billboard Hot 100. Midnights has become the fastest and best-selling album of 2022, according to Billboard.

Her new Midnight release has now sold more than one million albums in one week.

Taylor Swift's US tour will cover 20 cities, starting in Glendale, AZ, just as her last tour did in 2018. It will finish in Los Angeles at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium Aug. 4-5.

The tour is likely to be sold out and tickets will be highly sought after, given her huge popularity. Variety magazine reported that Taylor Swift has released four albums since her last tour and she is going to be singing songs from all of her repertoire.

"Swift described the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” with a graphic showing her look from different phases of her career."

Arizona is highly favored to host her first show of the tour, and this is likely to lead to a sold-out stadium. The stadium offers outstanding, unobstructed views for 63,400 fans with the ability to expand to 73,000 for mega-events.

As a result, those wanting to see the show should sign up with Ticketmaster as a "verified" fan in order to get in early on the Nov. 15 start of ticket sales.

So far her international dates have not been announced, but her tweet said she will announce them as soon as she can.

