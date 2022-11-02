Georgia Says You Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID with a Black or Gold Star on Your Driver's License

Georgia's Dept. of Driver Services (DDS) has issued an Air Travel Alert saying that its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license with either a black star or gold star on it.

That will allow the holder to travel on commercial planes then and/or enter Federal or military buildings.

The Georgia DDS says there are other benefits for the new type of license that it has been issuing since 2012 to meet Federal standards.

One benefit is that it ensures the integrity of your DL/ID. Another benefit is that it provides added security against personal ID theft. In addition, it ensures that the DDS has the most current information on the holder.

What is Needed to Get a REAL ID in Georgia

The DDS says you need the following to get a REAL gold star or black star on your Driver's License:

If you are a US Citizen:

Proof of Identity - US Citizens (1 Document)

Bring 1 of the following documents:

U.S. Birth Certificate/Amended Birth Certificate – Original or certified copy (Includes U.S territories and the District of Columbia). Must have a raised seal and be issued by the Bureau of Vital Statistics or State Board of Health.

– Original or certified copy (Includes U.S territories and the District of Columbia). Must have a raised seal and be issued by the Bureau of Vital Statistics or State Board of Health. U.S. Passport or Passport Card

Consular Report of Birth Abroad issued by U.S. Department of State (FS-240, FS-545 or DS-1350)

issued by U.S. Department of State (FS-240, FS-545 or DS-1350) Certificate of Naturalization (N-550, N-570) - certified copy

(N-550, N-570) - certified copy Certificate of Citizenship (N-560, N-561) - certified copy

In addition, you need to bring your Social Security Number. Your full Social Security Number (SSN) must be provided when you submit the required online License/ID/Permit Form.

If the SSN fails to verify through the system, you will be required to provide proof from the list of acceptable documents. For a full list of SSN documents, view the Real ID Documents list.

If you are not a US Citizen:

In addition, US Citizens (and possibly non-citizens as well, although that is not clear on the DDS REAL ID website) must present proof of residency in Georgia, as follows:

Two Documents showing Georgia residency - where you live (e.g. utility bill, phone bill). These documents must show a street address and be dated within the past six (6) months.

The bottom line is that Georgia residents now have just 5 months until May 3, 2023, to get the Black or Gold Star in the upper right-hand corner of their Driver's License(i.e., the REAL ID), if they want to travel commercially on a plane or US port on May 3, 2023, and thereafter.

