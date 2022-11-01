Governor DeSantis Provides Up to 50% Discount on Florida Turnpikes with its New SunPass Savings Program

Starting Sept. 1, 2022, up to a 50% discount is now available to certain frequent customers of SunPass, Florida's Prepaid Toll Program. The new program is called SunPass Savings. In addition, as discussed below, Governor DeSantis has proposed an extension and expansion of the program.

The present SunPass Savings discount is available for 6 months through the end of February 2023. This is estimated to bring $38 million in savings to SunPass commuters. Governor DeSantis has asked the legislature to approve it for all of 2023. He wants to expand its eligibility so more Florida residents can benefit.

Right now here is who can use SunPass Savings:

You must have a two-axle vehicle. That includes cars, sedans, pickup trucks, vans, campers, etc., as the picture below shows:

You can see the 3-axle vehicles that do not qualify above.

Next, your toll road transponder must have 40 or more transactions per month. In other words, you sort of have to be a frequent user of Florida Turnpike highways. You can go here to the SunPass Savings site and see if your SunPass account qualifies.

Lastly, you can use this on the Florida Turnpike system. A map of the highways is below and at this site:

You can see this does not cover users of the Central Florida and Miami-Dade expressways. However, new legislation could cover those (see below).

How Much Do You Save?

Using a SunPass account you already save 25% off of the regular toll prices. But here is what the new SunPass Savings includes in addition:

Each transponder with 40-79 paid transactions that occur within a calendar month automatically receives a 20% SunPass Savings credit.

that occur within a calendar month automatically receives a 20% SunPass Savings credit. Each transponder with 80+ paid transactions that occur within a calendar month automatically receives a 25% SunPass Savings credit.

This shows that the user of the SunPass Savings program automatically gets a huge discount. On average, customers using FDOT Turnpike facilities for their daily commute spend $50 per month on tolls. This program could save the average commuter $60 over the next six months

New users can purchase the transponders and set up an account that builds up the required number of transactions per month.

Potential Savings Next Year

It's possible the legislature will lower the tolls paid by Florida residents by extending the number of roads eligible for the discount. It will also increase the discount to 50% on all the roads

Recently Governor DeSantis proposed legislation for 2023 that would give 50% credit to Floridians using SunPass or E-PASS transponders who make 40 or more transactions a month, which would show up on their monthly bill. This is a higher discount than the 20% discount at present for 40 to 79 transactions and a 25% discount for 80 or more transactions per month under the SunPass Savings system.

This new program would potentially affect 750,000 commuters who would save $550 a year. The program would run from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

The new proposal would cover toll roads across the state and would be in effect for a full year. However, the 40 paid transactions per month qualification still would apply.

If this is approved by the Florida legislature, the new deal will be very lucrative for Florida commuters. Look for good things to happen next year in Florida with this Governor DeSantis toll road initiative.

