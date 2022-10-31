Exxon's Earnings Outshined Both Alphabet and Apple, But It Still Has a Lower Valuation Than the Two Tech Giants

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Three very large companies, Alphabet (parent of Google), Apple, and Exxon, produced their earnings last week. Alphabet disappointed investors as its revenue and earnings came in lower than expectations. But Apple and Exxon both exceeded analysts' marks, and their stocks have moved higher as a result. However, Exxon is still trading well below the valuations of the two tech stocks, despite producing much higher earnings and free cash flow.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet's reported revenue came in at $69.09 billion and was $1.55 billion below expectations, according to Seeking Alpha. Its operating margins were 25%, lower than the 32% margin level last year. This was likely due to its headcount, which was 12,700 higher than last year (up 24% YoY).

In addition, Google's Search and YouTube metrics were lower. YouTube actually had a decline in revenue from $7.2 billion last year to just $7.07 billion in Q3 this year.

Clearly, investors are not pleased with these results. Alphabet will have to cut overhead or dramatically slow headcount growth if revenue continues to drag.

As a result, GOOG stock is now down 2.33% in the last week. It's also down almost 3.5% in the last month. Some of the tech stock's shine is coming off.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple produced solid fiscal Q4 earnings for the quarter ending Sept. 24. Apple's operating cash flow was $122.5 billion and its free cash flow (FCF) came in at $111.4 billion. That represents 28.3% of its $394.3 billion in full-year revenue, a very solid FCF margin.

Analysts are also very positive about the company's outlook. The average of analysts' FY 2023 revenue forecasts is for $428.9 billion, or an 8.6% rise.

Moreover, analysts forecast $6.76 in earnings per share (EPS), up 10.6% over this year. That puts AAPL stock, at $153.34 today (Oct. 31), at just 22.7x earnings.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Exxon had blowout earnings and free cash flow for Q3 as reported on Friday, Oct. 28. Moreover, it raised its quarterly dividend to 91 cents per share, up 3 cents from 88 cents, and bought back large numbers of its shares.

Exxon generated a massive $22 billion in free cash flow (FCF) during the quarter.

Even large companies like Alphabet did not produce this high level of FCF. Alphabet had just $16.08 billion in FCF during the quarter.

Where This Leaves Investors

GOOG stock is worth $1.25 billion, compared to Exxon's $456 billion market value. In other words, Exxon's FCF was 37.5% higher than Google's, but GOOG stock is trading at 2.74x the market cap for XOM stock.

That seems to imply that XOM stock could rise further, and/or GOOG stock has more decline left. Moreover, both GOOG stock and APPL stock trade for 20x to 22x earnings, whereas XOM stock is at just 8.5x forward earnings.

Something does not seem right about that discrepancy in value. Bargain hunters are likely to gravitate more to XOM stock than these tech companies.

*************************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news movies, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Don't forget to fully "Follow" him and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.