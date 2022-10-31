Only Five States Have Enhanced Driver's Licenses (EDLs) Allowing Border Travel - Other States Are Avoiding It

There are only five states that now issue enhanced driver's licenses (EDLs) - with a US flag in the right-hand corner - allowing holders to travel across the US borders with Canada and Mexico as well as some Caribbean states through a land or sea port.

A typical example is the New York EDL, as seen in the sample below.

Those states that now issue EDLs to their residents are New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont, and Washington state.

This is despite the fact that the federal law authorizing these EDLs started with the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 (IRTPA). Later on, in 2009 the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) started to implement a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI).

The goal was to "strengthen border security while facilitating entry into the United States for U.S. citizens and legitimate international travelers, making the process more efficient and convenient."

The problem is DHS and the Dept. of State have been dragging their feet. Here is what the federal website says:

" DHS has been working with individual states to enhance their drivers licenses and identification documents to comply with travel rules under the Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI) , effective June 1, 2009."

This means only 5 states have implemented the WHTI rules in 13 years since the "Initiative" was started.

That leaves out at least 27 other border and coastal states that could benefit from easier border movements for US citizens: Oregon, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Montana, and Idaho.

Moreover, almost all states have "international" airports with direct international flights. All of these states could benefit from US citizens who fly to and from Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean states.

Not to Be Confused with REAL IDs

It is important that people do not confuse this with the federal mandate that by May 3, 2023, all driver's licenses must have a REAL ID - if any person wants to fly commercially. This is seen with a star emblem in the right-hand corner of your Driver's license.

For example, the New York license with the REAL ID looks like this.

Another example is the Florida REAL ID driver's license:

But, in this case, you cannot get a Florida Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) with a US flag in the right-hand corner.

How The EDL IDs Work

The DHS says EDLs make things easier for US citizens to cross the border into the US as they have embedded technology:

A Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip signals a secure system to pull up your biographic and biometric data for the CBP officer as you approach the border inspection booth.

A Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) or barcode that the CBP officer can read electronically if RFID isn't available.

The Implications of "Enhanced" Driver's License Technology

It might be a good thing that more states don't offer this technology. For example, the technology could mean that police and DHS in those states could keep track of where someone is traveling.

For example, just like a police car sitting in a speed trap with a speed gun, they could monitor virtually every car that is passing by - seeing who the driver is in the car or truck.

Maybe that is why most states other than the five (New York, Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont, and Washington state) offer it now.

This could also be seen as an infringement of private freedom rights - although so far it has not been challenged in court.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.