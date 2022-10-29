If You Live in New York You Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID To Get on a Plane Flight

New York wants you to check your license to see if you have a REAL ID or and enhanced ID.

If you are a resident of New York you will need to get a new Driver's License that has a REAL ID - unless you already have it - by May 3, 2023.

That will allow you to fly on a commercial plane in the U.S., and enter a Federal building or a military base, all without having to show a U.S. passport. In other words, you will need this to travel by plane in the U.S., unless you carry your passport around.

The REAL ID is seen by having a star in the upper right-hand corner of your license. Check to see if your license has this star, as in the picture below:

This REAL ID can also have a US Flag in the upper right-hand corner:

The REAL ID with a flag is known as an enhanced REAL ID, and will allow you to cross the U.S. border to Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean countries. It also costs an extra $30.00 to get this enhanced ID>

If your license does not have one of these two insignias, you need to apply to get a READ ID license well before May 3, 2023. There is likely to be a rush before then.

How To Get a REAL ID in New York

The easiest way is to go to the following site and follow the instructions: https://dmv.ny.gov/get-enhanced-or-real-id

This will guide you to the type of license you can apply for: an enhanced or REAL ID. Either way, you need one of the two IDs in order to be able to fly commercially or go into a Federal or military building by May 3, 2023.

You can also watch this YouTube video:

How to get a New York State REAL ID or Enhanced Document

This will show you the types of documents you will need to prove you are a resident of New York and other requirements needed to get the enhanced or REAL ID.

In addition, New York State has the following checklist for you to see which Driver's License is best for you:

The website also has a virtual assistant to assist people to get an enhanced or REAL ID.

The New York website is not very clear on the types of documents that are needed to apply for the enhanced or REAL ID. Generally, you will need a birth certificate, US passport, or other forms of ID to show your full legal name in order that you can qualify for the REAL or enhanced ID.

In addition, you will likely need two forms of proof of residency in New York state, such as utility bills. However, you must go through the process of booking an appointment with the DMV to see what actual documents you will need to bring to the appointment.

This site shows common mistakes that people can avoid when they apply for REAL ID and visit the DMV: REAL ID - How to Avoid Common Mistakes

