Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk Ownership

When Elon Musk took over Twitter, he walked into their San Francisco headquarters offices holding a heavy kitchen sink. That was as if to say that he was going to throw out everything but the kitchen sink. It was a sign that things are going to change drastically at the company.

No one has ever really taken over a company this way. Usually, the takeover artist needs to coax change from within and without the company. Not Musk, he wants things done immediately just the way he wants. After all, he is in control of the company that purchased the company.

So far Elon Musk has fired the CEO and the Chief Legal Counsel at Twitter, now that he owns a controlling stake in the company. He reportedly has fired two other senior executives, despite the huge payouts to which they are entitled. That has been widely reported by news outlets.

He will likely hire a bevy of execs that share his free speech bent, although no names have been floated yet. The press is likely to scrutinize these once they are announced to see what direction Musk is taking the company.

In addition, he has formed a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints," according to a tweet he made on Friday, The Hill reported.

In the past Musk has said he does not want permanent bans such as the one that Twitter imposed on former President Trump.

In general, Republicans are in favor of this and liberals seem to be fearful about changes that Musk will make. Moreover, as a private company, it will not have to disclose these changes to the public.

Financial Changes

But the biggest change that Musk is likely to make is the change in direction that the company will pursue financially. For example, in the past, he has made it clear that Twitter should not be so completely dependent on advertising revenues.

In addition, he has to clean up some of the mess at Twitter. This includes its huge left-leaning bent, bans with no explanations, and bot armies plaguing the site, including spam and scam bots.

It could also mean setting up a transaction-based or fee-based revenue model. That could involve new products, and new lines of business, including payment platforms, subscriptions, videos, and possibly even a search engine to compete against Google.

Musk has a good deal of experience doing this. He originally was one of the founders of PayPal.com and later sold it to eBay.com in 2002.

That experience in the financial arena, plus his friendship with the former CEO of Twitter and now the CEO of Square, Jack Dorcey, will help him work creatively to transform Twitter in the fintech arena. For example, one of the former partners he had at PayPal was Max Levchin, who co-founded and runs the public fintech company Affirm.com.

Liquidity Events for Musk

Moreover, from a personal standpoint, this could turn out to be a major benefit to Musk. For example, it is generally thought that he has put up between $19 billion or more into the total $44 billion buyout tag.

Assuming he can turn the company around and later take a portion of it public, it's possible that Musk could end up having a huge payday and a large liquidity event down the road.

That would allow him to invest more money in other ventures, including, if necessary his SpaceX firm and other startups he has invested in and now controls. These include The Boring Company, Neuralink, OpenAI, NeuroVigil, as well as a number of cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin.

The bottom line here is that Musk is disrupting a mainstay of the left in the middle of Silicon Valley and San Francisco and forcing change down its throats. He could face both internal and external resistance to this.

If Musk's track record is worth anything, people should probably not hope too much that he will not succeed. He has a way of getting things done and taking a practical route to the most optimal path.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.