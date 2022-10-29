Duping a Whole Nation- How Propaganda in Russia Works

The Economist magazine has an article “The Putin Show” which does a fantastic job of showing how well Putin’s propaganda machine in Russia is working.

Even though the article is a bit dated now, especially since the Russian government has started a very unpopular military mobilization, it does a good job of showing how the Russians view the war in Ukraine.

Moreover, the article shows how various news outlets, in print, smartphones, and online, as well as TV, portray the role of Russians in saving Ukraine from Nazis.

“Television hosts and guests present the “special military operation” as part of a grander conflict in defence (sic) of Russia.”

Doubts About Russian Propaganda’s Effectiveness

But not all agree that Putin’s propaganda is paying off — especially for young people.

The Washington Post argues that Russian propaganda isn’t as persuasive as you might think.

Earlier in the war, such as in May when “The Putin Show” article came out, the propaganda was probably effective. But now with mobilization, the air has been let out of the bag.

The Washington Post says that the huge thousands of young people fleeing the country are proof that Putin’s thesis is not working. His main argument now seems to be that the West and global elites want Russia’s “golden billion” resources. The war is now being crouched in those terms. But young people don’t believe them.

They are leaving the country in hordes. Moreover, The Guardian reports that the mobilization has caused chaos and anger across the country — even spreading to traditional groups that support the Russian government.

Propaganda as Intimidation and Opportunity

That hasn’t stopped Putin’s propaganda machine. The purpose now seems to have changed.

Now propaganda is meant for intimidation and to silence dissent. That especially applies now that the mobilization effort has become more unpopular. As the Washington Post points out:

“Viewers therefore may not believe what they see on television and social media — but they infer from those messages that the government will not brook any dissent.”

The Guardian article shows how the Putin media machine has addressed the anger. They admit that people are upset, including an apology from Putin himself that excesses in mobilization were made. But the technocrats will come in and fix the problem, the machine says.

The Guardian says also that “Russia’s politicians and pundits are auditioning for higher roles in government on a topic that has touched most Russian households to the core.” There seems to be a belief that chaos is an opportunity for advancement by officials.

That is an incredible twist to propaganda — a career opportunity. Whoever can capitalize the most on the fears, misunderstanding, and obfuscation about the Ukraine war gets to win.

Countering the Propaganda

Some countries are not putting up with this. The Canadian government has a site called: "Countering disinformation with facts - Russian invasion of Ukraine."

The site goes through each of the Russian false claims and gives facts that oppose them.

The U.S. State Department has a site called, "Disarming Disinformation: Our Shared Responsibility." It does much of the same thing as the Canadian site but does this by posting specific in-depth articles countering Russian claims.

But the greatest efforts to counter propaganda come from YouTube. Some popular channels that exclusively focus on the war are Jake Broe, Denys Davidov, Combat Veteran Reacts, and Joe Blogs, These sites show what is really happening in Ukraine.

Interestingly, people in Russia can still access YouTube. The site is full of many news organizations and private channels that detail the latest developments in the war.

Maybe some Russians will learn to listen to these channels to see what is really going on, both in Ukraine as well as Russia.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.