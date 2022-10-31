Phoenix, AZ

Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames Her

Mark Hake

The Phoenix Police arrested a suspect for the Hobbs campaign office and identified him today as Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of third-degree burglary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klpn6_0ipOglij00
Maricopa County Police - Daniel Mota Des Reis

He is known in the Maricopa database as being 6 feet 5 inches tall, and 190 pounds and has, as the above picture shows, been arrested before for Assault, before the booking yesterday.

Arizona Family said the Hobbs campaign released surveillance photos of a possible suspect (see below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0833um_0ipOglij00
Hobbs campaign picture of suspect

That picture appears to be the same person as the booking photo for Daniel Mota Des Reis (above).

Yesterday the Hobbs campaign put out a statement that included this sentence which seemed to implicate Kari Lake, her Republican opponent for Governor of Arizona:

“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit."

Kari Lake Responds

Today, Kari Lake responded in a press conference (and also on Twitter) by saying to Fake News:

“You gotta do better guys. We were 13 days out from the election, and you’re trying to influence this election…you’re taking completely bogus stories and you’re running with it. It’s absolute Fake News.

According to AZ Family News, and local news she also said,

“I can’t believe that she would blame my amazing people or blame me for something like that,” said Lake. “I don’t even know where her campaign office is. I’m assuming it’s in a basement somewhere, because that’s where she’s been campaigning.”

So, the war of words between the two candidates is heating up, especially now that there is a burglary suspect who has been arrested for burglarizing the Hobbs campaign office.

National news outlets like the Washington Post, the New York Times, and other major media outlets have also taken up the story. Maybe the thought is that this will turn out to be some sort of replay of the Watergate scandal. This was when 1972 Nixon Republican campaign operatives broke into the Democratic campaign offices in the Washington, D.C. Watergate complex.

So far there is no indication whatsoever that the Lake campaign has anything to do with the Hobbs break-in and burglary. So far, for example, the Police have not said what Daniel Mota Des Reis is accused of stealing nor has the Hobbs campaign said what they are missing.

One thing is for sure - both campaigns have no love lost between them about this incident.

*************************

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
