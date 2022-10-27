Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with Cruise

Cruise, the General Motors Co. robotaxi autonomous vehicle division is now allowing Phoenix residents along with people in Austin to sign up for rides. They are not yet available but you can sign up on the Cruise "Self Driving App Waitlist."

Cruise will join Waymo which is already operating a fully-autonomous ride-hailing service in four Phoenix area cities.

According to TechCrunch magazine, Cruise has been operating a fully driverless commercial robotaxi service in San Francisco since June. According to TechCrunch, "fully driverless meaning there’s no human safety operator behind the wheel."

On Oct. 25, during General Motors' Q3 earnings call, Kyle Vogt, the Cruise CEO, told investors and shareholders that the company has "already driven well over 400,000 fully driverless miles in San Francisco and given thousands of rides to members of the public."

Comparison with Waymo

So far, the company has apparently distinguished itself as "the largest, fastest-growing, and most successful commercial robotaxi service in existence and by a large margin." However, Waymo is already operating a fee-paying service, so this not new.

TechCrunch claims that based on its inquiries Cruise does not charge yet for the service in San Francisco. However, based on their discussions the company said it would begin charging for service in Phoenix and Austin when the service is launched.

During the conference call, Vogt said they would begin doing the first commercial driverless public rides and deliveries by the end of the year.

TechCrunch notes that the Phoenix and Austin waitlist asks people what time of day they want a ride, but in San Francisco, it operates only in the evening from 10 pm to 6 am.

Waymo, which is a competitor that already has operations in several Phoenix area cities (Chandler, Mesa, Tempe, and Gilbert), operates 24/7. Waymo has an app called Waymo One, which is a ride-hailing service that charges for service now.

It remains to be seen what fees Cruise will charge and how they compare with Waymo.

