Illinois Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID to Fly on Planes

Illinois residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license that has the REAL ID emblem, a gold star, as seen in the picture below:

This is needed in order to fly commercially starting on May 3, 2023. You also won't be able to go to a military base, Federal building, or any other place where a Federal ID is required, unless your Driver's license has this gold star. Otherwise, you will have to carry a valid U.S. passport.

By the way, it doesn't mean that your driver's license will be invalid without the new gold star.

In order to get the REAL ID gold star you should do the following five things:

Step 1: Visit a Secretary of State Driver Services facility and take your photo and any required exams.

Step 2: All applicants must provide proof of identity. (Examples are: a certified U.S. birth certificate, a U.S. passport, an employment authorization document, a permanent resident card or a foreign passport with an approved I-94 form.) *Name change documents, such as certified copies of a marriage certificate, etc., will be required if the applicant presents a certified birth certificate with a name different from his/her current name. Please note: Multiple name change documents will be required if your name has changed multiple times.

Step 3: All applicants must provide proof of full Social Security number (SSN). (Examples are: an SSN card, a W-2 or a pay stub with full SSN.)

Step 4: All applicants must provide two current residency documents with the applicant's name. (Examples are: a utility bill, rental agreement, deed/title or a bank statement. Account numbers must be visible.)

Step 5: All applicants must provide proof of signature. (Examples are: a credit/debit card, canceled check or current Illinois DL/ID.)

In short, jump through the hoops to get your gold star on your Illinois REAL ID before May 3, 2023.

