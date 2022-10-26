Fentanyl Pills Found in Candy Packaging at LAX Airport

On Oct. 19, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said that fentanyl pills were found inside candy packaging by the LASD and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

They found 12,000 pills on a suspect. They said that the suspect attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of candy and miscellaneous snacks with the intent of boarding a plane.

The pills were inside “Sweetarts”, “Skittles”, and “Whoppers” candy boxes were fentanyl pills and not candy. As the pictures show they are blue round pills that don't look at all like they belong in the candy boxes.

This is a Halloween danger that parents should be especially careful to guard against. The LASD said that parents should check their kids' candy and not allow them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them.

Phoenix Police Catch Candy-Speckled Fentanyl

In a similar action, Phoenix police found that they had taken candy-speckled fentanyl tablets off off Phoenix streets.

The Phoenix Police said this was the first time they had seen fentanyl with this color scheme and that they had taken these pills off of Phoenix streets this week.

This is an especially dangerous color scheme since it appears to be making fentanyl pills like candy.

Parents should be extra cautious to review their children's candy received on Halloween to make sure it is not suspicious-looking.

It seems beyond the pale that manufacturers of these pills would be attempting to make their fentanyl attractive to children for Halloween. That should make parents extra cautious this Halloween season.

