Halloween Danger: Phoenix Police Take Candy-Colored Fentanyl Pills Off Streets

Halloween alert: The Phoenix Police Department tweeted today that they took "speckled" fentanyl tablets off Phoenix streets this week.

The tablets are candy-colored, as can be clearly seen in the picture above that the Phoenix Police Department left on their Twitter site.

The Tweet said that this is "the first time we have seen fentanyl tablets with this color scheme."

The Tweet also said indicated "Parents Beware," a reference to the fact that the tablets could easily be mistaken for candy and candy-colored pills.

There was no indication about the source of the fentanyl nor the amount that was seized. But this type of tablet is very dangerous, given how easily it could be mistaken for candy.

Halloween Concerns

Given that Halloween is coming up later this week, parents should be extra cautious and inspect all candy their children receive.

For example, the Los Angeles Police (LAPD) put out a similar warning earlier this week.

They indicated in their tweet that they had confiscated over $1 million of candy-disguised fentanyl.

They urge people to contact the police immediately if they come across something suspicious.

