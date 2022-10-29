Texas Residents Have Until May 3 2023, To Get a REAL ID-Driver License

The front page of the Texas REAL ID website makes it clear: " Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."

The REAL ID site shows 4 examples of licenses with the gold star in the upper right-hand corner:

These two are Texas licenses with the gold star for "Under 21":

You can see that the gold star is prominent in these licenses. That is what the REAL ID insignia is all about. You will need this to travel on an airplane starting May 3, 2023.

Even if you do not get this gold star DL by May 3, 2023, your license is still valid. Even after that, your license will be valid as well. You just won't be able to fly on commercial airplanes or enter Federal buildings with this ID, if requested.

Here is what Texas says:

" If your card does not have the star, you can continue to use the card after May 3, 2023, but it will only be accepted for state-related purposes such as driving (driver license only), banking, and voting. It will not be accepted as identification for federal purposes."

Texas has implemented all of the security standards required by the REAL ID Act and began issuing REAL ID-compliant DL/ID cards on October 10, 2016.

If your card expires after May 3, 2023, and you want a REAL ID-compliant card, you can request a duplicate card either in person or through Texas.gov.

You can go to the following site to apply: REAL ID Document Check Application to assist in preparing you for a Driver's License office visit.

