Sleeper Agents Caught, As Norway Replaces Russia As Key European Oil Supplier

The Financial Times reported today that a supposed "Brazilian researcher" was arrested as a Russian sleeper agent in northern Norway. The article, "Norway arrests researcher suspected of being Russian spy," involved a documented "Brazilian researcher."

He is known in Norway under the name Jose Assis Giammaria whose actual nationality is suspected to be Russian by the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST).

According to The Guardian newspaper, the PST requested the University of Tromsø that Giammaria be expelled from Norway. Their article also has a picture of Mr. Giammaria.

The newspaper also reported last week that 7 Russian nationals had been suspected of flying drones across the Russian border with Finland. This apparently included the son of a close confidant of Vladimir Putin.

According to the Financial Times article, Norway has replaced Russia as the biggest gas supplier to Europe following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The PST believes that the Russian intelligence services are flying drones across the border to gain intelligence on Norway's northern arctic oil and gas regions.

The Washington Examiner wrote that the researcher Giammaria was part of a group called the Grey Zone at Norway's northernmost university.

It is a group described on the university's website as focusing "on multiple challenges around understanding and addressing 'grey zone' or hybrid threats and warfare ... We address different ways of managing possible threats, crises and warfare including local preparedness and societal trust, national preparedness strategies, Total Defense, and Whole-of-Government and Comprehensive Approaches."

The Examiner article said that colleagues speaking with the Guardian described Giammaria as "friendly" but highly paranoid. He apparently acted suspiciously and this drew the attention of his colleagues.

One once jokingly asked him if he was a spy. His colleagues even suspected he was not Brazilian. They said his accent was odd and they suspected he had a Russian accent instead.

The Financial Times article quoted a lawyer for Giammaria who said he denied the charges that he was a Russian spy. Mr. Giammaria is in detention until his case is heard by a court on Tuesday.

