California Residents Need a REAL ID By May 3, 2023, To Board a Plane

California residents need a driver's license with a REAL ID star on it, or a REAL ID card, in order to board a plane by May 3, 2023. That is the federal deadline to get a REAL ID card or a driver's license with a REAL ID star on the upper right-hand corner.

This can be seen in the example above that California DMV provides on its site. It shows the star in the upper right-hand corner of the driver's license.

The CA DMV provides a checklist of documents you will need to get a REAL ID. This can be seen on the REAL ID Checklist site: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/driver-licenses-identification-cards/real-id/how-do-i-get-a-real-id/real-id-checklist/

This shows exactly what is needed for proof of identity. Your full name must be on the proof of identity document.

Next, you need two pieces of printed documents that show proof of residence. This can be a home utility or it could be a bank statement mortgage statement or something similar to that. Other examples are on the DMV site linked above.

Once you have gathered your documents, upload them on this site for an online application. Then you will get a confirmation code and you need to take that online confirmation code to an actual physical DMV office. You can find a DMV office on this site.

The bottom line here is that California wants you to be ready for May 3, 2023. Make sure your license has the star in the upper right-hand corner. If it doesn't, go through the process to get your REAL ID.

***************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.