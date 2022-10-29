California Residents Need a REAL ID By May 3, 2023, To Board a Plane

Mark Hake

California residents need a driver's license with a REAL ID star on it, or a REAL ID card, in order to board a plane by May 3, 2023. That is the federal deadline to get a REAL ID card or a driver's license with a REAL ID star on the upper right-hand corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dwsW_0imHCywO00
California license with REAL ID star

This can be seen in the example above that California DMV provides on its site. It shows the star in the upper right-hand corner of the driver's license.

The CA DMV provides a checklist of documents you will need to get a REAL ID. This can be seen on the REAL ID Checklist site: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/driver-licenses-identification-cards/real-id/how-do-i-get-a-real-id/real-id-checklist/

This shows exactly what is needed for proof of identity. Your full name must be on the proof of identity document.

Next, you need two pieces of printed documents that show proof of residence. This can be a home utility or it could be a bank statement mortgage statement or something similar to that. Other examples are on the DMV site linked above.

Once you have gathered your documents, upload them on this site for an online application. Then you will get a confirmation code and you need to take that online confirmation code to an actual physical DMV office. You can find a DMV office on this site.

The bottom line here is that California wants you to be ready for May 3, 2023. Make sure your license has the star in the upper right-hand corner. If it doesn't, go through the process to get your REAL ID.

***************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# CA DMV# REAL ID# California Drivers License# California drivers# CA license

Comments / 89

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
4670 followers

More from Mark Hake

If You Live in New York You Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID To Get on a Plane Flight

New York wants you to check your license to see if you have a REAL ID or and enhanced ID. If you are a resident of New York you will need to get a new Driver's License that has a REAL ID - unless you already have it - by May 3, 2023.

Read full story

Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk Ownership

Twitter.com - Elon Musk's site showing his picture carrying a sink into Twitter headquarters. When Elon Musk took over Twitter, he walked into their San Francisco headquarters offices holding a heavy kitchen sink. That was as if to say that he was going to throw out everything but the kitchen sink. It was a sign that things are going to change drastically at the company.

Read full story

Duping a Whole Nation- How Propaganda in Russia Works

The Economist magazine has an article “The Putin Show” which does a fantastic job of showing how well Putin’s propaganda machine in Russia is working. Even though the article is a bit dated now, especially since the Russian government has started a very unpopular military mobilization, it does a good job of showing how the Russians view the war in Ukraine.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About Biden

Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who goes by Daniel Reis on his Facebook page, is the burglar arrested for breaking into the Katie Hobbs for Governor campaign office. He is a former property accountant. He is also currently enrolled in a Master of Business Administration program at Grand Canyon University.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10

The Arizona Dept of Transportation (ADOT) has announced closures in 5 areas in Phoenix area highways. But the most important one will be Highway 1-10 around Sky Harbor Airport.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames Her

The Phoenix Police arrested a suspect for the Hobbs campaign office and identified him today as Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of third-degree burglary.

Read full story
75 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with Cruise

Cruise, the General Motors Co. robotaxi autonomous vehicle division is now allowing Phoenix residents along with people in Austin to sign up for rides. They are not yet available but you can sign up on the Cruise "Self Driving App Waitlist."

Read full story
1 comments

Harley-Davidson and Two Other Companies Told By FTC To Fix Warranties In Right-To-Repair Cases

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued final orders today against three companies involved in warranty issues and regulatory fractions. The final orders were against motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group, grill maker Weber-Stephen Products, and the manufacturer of Westinghouse outdoor power equipment, MWE Investments, for illegally restricting customers’ right to repair their purchased products.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign Office

Phoenix Police have made an arrest for a robbery that was made at the campaign offices of Katie Hobbs for Governor of Arizona. The arrest was announced in a Tweet by the Phoenix Police "regarding a commercial burglary that occurred near Virginia Avenue and Central Avenue on Oct. 25., 2022."

Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID to Fly on Planes

Illinois residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license that has the REAL ID emblem, a gold star, as seen in the picture below:. This is needed in order to fly commercially starting on May 3, 2023. You also won't be able to go to a military base, Federal building, or any other place where a Federal ID is required, unless your Driver's license has this gold star. Otherwise, you will have to carry a valid U.S. passport.

Read full story
19 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Fentanyl Pills Found in Candy Packaging at LAX Airport

LASD - Fentanyl found in candy at LAX Airport. They found 12,000 pills on a suspect. They said that the suspect attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of candy and miscellaneous snacks with the intent of boarding a plane.

Read full story
6 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Halloween Danger: Phoenix Police Take Candy-Colored Fentanyl Pills Off Streets

Halloween alert: The Phoenix Police Department tweeted today that they took "speckled" fentanyl tablets off Phoenix streets this week. The tablets are candy-colored, as can be clearly seen in the picture above that the Phoenix Police Department left on their Twitter site.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas Residents Have Until May 3 2023, To Get a REAL ID-Driver License

The front page of the Texas REAL ID website makes it clear: " Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."

Read full story
47 comments

Sleeper Agents Caught, As Norway Replaces Russia As Key European Oil Supplier

The Artic University of Norway - Where a suspected Russian Spy was arrested. The Financial Times reported today that a supposed "Brazilian researcher" was arrested as a Russian sleeper agent in northern Norway. The article, "Norway arrests researcher suspected of being Russian spy," involved a documented "Brazilian researcher."

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Florida Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a Real ID

The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:

Read full story
130 comments

They Left Us In Their Sixties During 2022

So far this year six celebrities have died in their 60's during 2022. The list includes actors and musicians, and five were men. The first was Bob Saget, who died on January 9, at the age of 65. He was a comic known for his long-running ABC series “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Read full story
Arizona State

Kari Lake Addresses the Border Issue Saying "We are Being Poisoned by the Cartels and the CCP"

Kari Lake's interview on Sunday night, Oct. 23, with Mike Broomhead, addressed the border issue and how she, as Governor of Arizona, would deal with this. This happened about halfway through the 28-minute interview around the 16-minute mark and took up most of the rest of the interview.

Read full story
10 comments
Arizona State

You Have Until May 2023 To Get a Star on Your Arizona Driver's License or Other ID

If you want to travel on an airplane, you have until May 3, 2023, to get a new driver's license that has a yellow gold star in the right-hand corner. Beginning May 3, 2023, you will need a federally-compliant credential -- like the Arizona Travel ID -- to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights.

Read full story
62 comments
Nebraska State

Don't Count On Getting Student Loan Forgiveness Anytime Soon

On Friday, Oct. 21, a U.S. appeals court put President Biden's plan to forgive student loans on hold. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis granted six state's petition to freeze the plan until the court rules on their request for a longer-term injunction.

Read full story
60 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy