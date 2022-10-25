Florida Residents Have Until May 23 To Get a Real ID

The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:

Now everyone in Florida has until May 23, 2023, to get this license, if they want to fly on an airplane starting then.

This will not likely be news to most in Florida as the state has been issuing these licenses with the REAL ID on them for some time now. Florida began issuing REAL ID licenses and ID cards on January 4, 2010.

Those without this ID in Florida or who need to renew their license with the REAL ID can visit www.flhsmv.gov/locations to find a driver's license service location.

In order to know what documents to bring, they can visit this site: https://www.flhsmv.gov/driver-licenses-id-cards/real-id/.

This applies to both citizens and non-citizens. In any case, all people will need to bring the following documents:

a Social Security Card, and

two proof of residence documents

In order to know exactly what you need, you can go to this site: https://www.flhsmv.gov/driver-licenses-id-cards/what-to-bring/.

The simplest thing most people can do in Florida is to pull out their driver's license or ID and see if it has a star in the right-hand corner, as shown above. That indicates if you have a REAL ID emblem on your license or ID.

However, the final Rule specifies that each individual can only hold a REAL ID driver's license or a REAL ID ID card, but not both simultaneously. If you currently hold both, one will be canceled during your next card issuance.

This will allow you to travel on commercial airplanes next year, with no hassles, starting on May 23. No one without that star can get on a plane starting on that date.

