Florida Residents Have Until May 23 To Get a Real ID

Mark Hake

The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DueV_0im3xKCM00
Florida - REAL ID license

Now everyone in Florida has until May 23, 2023, to get this license, if they want to fly on an airplane starting then.

This will not likely be news to most in Florida as the state has been issuing these licenses with the REAL ID on them for some time now. Florida began issuing REAL ID licenses and ID cards on January 4, 2010.

Those without this ID in Florida or who need to renew their license with the REAL ID can visit www.flhsmv.gov/locations to find a driver's license service location.

In order to know what documents to bring, they can visit this site: https://www.flhsmv.gov/driver-licenses-id-cards/real-id/.

This applies to both citizens and non-citizens. In any case, all people will need to bring the following documents:

  • a Social Security Card, and
  • two proof of residence documents

In order to know exactly what you need, you can go to this site: https://www.flhsmv.gov/driver-licenses-id-cards/what-to-bring/.

The simplest thing most people can do in Florida is to pull out their driver's license or ID and see if it has a star in the right-hand corner, as shown above. That indicates if you have a REAL ID emblem on your license or ID.

However, the final Rule specifies that each individual can only hold a REAL ID driver's license or a REAL ID ID card, but not both simultaneously. If you currently hold both, one will be canceled during your next card issuance.

This will allow you to travel on commercial airplanes next year, with no hassles, starting on May 23. No one without that star can get on a plane starting on that date.

*****************************

Don't forget to hit the "Thumbs up" button and also the "Follow" button below. You can also download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. That way you can see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Drivers License# Florida REAL ID# REAL ID# FL Drivers License

Comments / 85

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
4430 followers

More from Mark Hake

Phoenix, AZ

Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About Biden

Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who goes by Daniel Reis on his Facebook page, is the burglar arrested for breaking into the Katie Hobbs for Governor campaign office. He is a former property accountant. He is also currently enrolled in a Master of Business Administration program at Grand Canyon University.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10

The Arizona Dept of Transportation (ADOT) has announced closures in 5 areas in Phoenix area highways. But the most important one will be Highway 1-10 around Sky Harbor Airport.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames Her

The Phoenix Police arrested a suspect for the Hobbs campaign office and identified him today as Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of third-degree burglary.

Read full story
75 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with Cruise

Cruise, the General Motors Co. robotaxi autonomous vehicle division is now allowing Phoenix residents along with people in Austin to sign up for rides. They are not yet available but you can sign up on the Cruise "Self Driving App Waitlist."

Read full story
1 comments

Harley-Davidson and Two Other Companies Told By FTC To Fix Warranties In Right-To-Repair Cases

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued final orders today against three companies involved in warranty issues and regulatory fractions. The final orders were against motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group, grill maker Weber-Stephen Products, and the manufacturer of Westinghouse outdoor power equipment, MWE Investments, for illegally restricting customers’ right to repair their purchased products.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign Office

Phoenix Police have made an arrest for a robbery that was made at the campaign offices of Katie Hobbs for Governor of Arizona. The arrest was announced in a Tweet by the Phoenix Police "regarding a commercial burglary that occurred near Virginia Avenue and Central Avenue on Oct. 25., 2022."

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Residents Have Until May 23, 2023, To Get a REAL ID to Fly on Planes

Illinois residents have until May 23, 2023, to get a driver's license that has the REAL ID emblem, a gold star, as seen in the picture below:. This is needed in order to fly commercially starting on May 23, 2023. You also won't be able to go to a military base, Federal building, or any other place where a Federal ID is required, unless your Driver's license has this gold star. Otherwise, you will have to carry a valid U.S. passport.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Fentanyl Pills Found in Candy Packaging at LAX Airport

LASD - Fentanyl found in candy at LAX Airport. They found 12,000 pills on a suspect. They said that the suspect attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of candy and miscellaneous snacks with the intent of boarding a plane.

Read full story
6 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Halloween Danger: Phoenix Police Take Candy-Colored Fentanyl Pills Off Streets

Halloween alert: The Phoenix Police Department tweeted today that they took "speckled" fentanyl tablets off Phoenix streets this week. The tablets are candy-colored, as can be clearly seen in the picture above that the Phoenix Police Department left on their Twitter site.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Texas Residents Have Until May 23 2023, To Get a REAL ID-Driver License

The front page of the Texas REAL ID website makes it clear: " Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."

Read full story
33 comments

Sleeper Agents Caught, As Norway Replaces Russia As Key European Oil Supplier

The Artic University of Norway - Where a suspected Russian Spy was arrested. The Financial Times reported today that a supposed "Brazilian researcher" was arrested as a Russian sleeper agent in northern Norway. The article, "Norway arrests researcher suspected of being Russian spy," involved a documented "Brazilian researcher."

Read full story
7 comments
California State

California Residents Need a REAL ID By May 23, 2023, To Board a Plane

California residents need a driver's license with a REAL ID star on it, or a REAL ID card, in order to board a plane by May 23, 2023. That is the federal deadline to get a REAL ID card or a driver's license with a REAL ID star on the upper right-hand corner.

Read full story
32 comments

They Left Us In Their Sixties During 2022

So far this year six celebrities have died in their 60's during 2022. The list includes actors and musicians, and five were men. The first was Bob Saget, who died on January 9, at the age of 65. He was a comic known for his long-running ABC series “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Read full story
Arizona State

Kari Lake Addresses the Border Issue Saying "We are Being Poisoned by the Cartels and the CCP"

Kari Lake's interview on Sunday night, Oct. 23, with Mike Broomhead, addressed the border issue and how she, as Governor of Arizona, would deal with this. This happened about halfway through the 28-minute interview around the 16-minute mark and took up most of the rest of the interview.

Read full story
10 comments
Arizona State

You Have Until May 2023 To Get a Star on Your Arizona Driver's License or Other ID

If you want to travel on an airplane, you have until May 3, 2023, to get a new driver's license that has a yellow gold star in the right-hand corner. Beginning May 3, 2023, you will need a federally-compliant credential -- like the Arizona Travel ID -- to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights.

Read full story
62 comments
Nebraska State

Don't Count On Getting Student Loan Forgiveness Anytime Soon

On Friday, Oct. 21, a U.S. appeals court put President Biden's plan to forgive student loans on hold. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis granted six state's petition to freeze the plan until the court rules on their request for a longer-term injunction.

Read full story
60 comments

Opinion: The New TAR Movie with Cate Blanchett Is Weird

Heads up - no spoilers in this review. The new very long movie with Cate Blanchett, playing Lydia or Linda Tar, an orchestra conductor, is very weird. First of all, you can literally miss the first five minutes of the film if you want. It only shows the rolling credits that normally take place at the end of most films. Complete waste of time and a good movie.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased Traffic

AZ DOT - I-10 and Loop 101 Interchange project map. This construction could also include a connector ramp that would directly carry traffic from southbound Loop 101 to 91st Avenue just south of I-10. The AZ DOT is studying this option and may discuss this during the virtual meeting.

Read full story
3 comments

YouTube Channels on the Ukraine War Are Making Bank

Jake Broe runs a YouTube channel under his name Jake Broe, is a former Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, and now has over 262,000 subscribers on his channel. His channel focuses exclusively on the latest updates on the Ukraine war.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy