You Have Until May 2023 To Get a Star on Your Arizona Driver's License or Other ID

If you want to travel on an airplane, you have until May 3, 2023, to get a new driver's license that has a yellow gold star in the right-hand corner.

Beginning May 3, 2023, you will need a federally-compliant credential -- like the Arizona Travel ID -- to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights.

The gold star looks like the one in the picture below:

You can go to AZTravelID.com to update your ID before the deadline. Or you can go into an AZ MVD location to get the new license.

You will need to provide documentation like a birth certificate, passport, social security number, and proof of Arizona residency. Qualifying documents are available at azdot.gov/TravelID.

The deadline could approach quickly and some may not be aware of the need. The date has changed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that it is a federal program. The Federal program is called the "Real ID" requirement for anyone 18 years or older.

Even if you have TSA PreCheck®, you’ll still need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of ID starting May 3, 2023. However, a federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID is an acceptable form of identification.

Passengers who do not present an acceptable form of identification will not be permitted through the security checkpoint starting on May 3, 2023. However, 1.65 million Arizonans have already signed up, according to the AZ Dept. of Transportation.

