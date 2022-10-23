You Have Until May 2023 To Get a Star on Your Arizona Driver's License or Other ID

Mark Hake

If you want to travel on an airplane, you have until May 3, 2023, to get a new driver's license that has a yellow gold star in the right-hand corner.

Beginning May 3, 2023, you will need a federally-compliant credential -- like the Arizona Travel ID -- to get past TSA checkpoints at airports for domestic flights.

The gold star looks like the one in the picture below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KTAC_0ijw15YY00
AZ DOT

You can go to AZTravelID.com to update your ID before the deadline.  Or you can go into an AZ MVD location to get the new license.

You will need to provide documentation like a birth certificate, passport, social security number, and proof of Arizona residency. Qualifying documents are available at azdot.gov/TravelID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qd1Ts_0ijw15YY00
TSA - Real ID

The deadline could approach quickly and some may not be aware of the need. The date has changed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that it is a federal program. The Federal program is called the "Real ID" requirement for anyone 18 years or older.

Even if you have TSA PreCheck®, you’ll still need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of ID starting May 3, 2023. However, a federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID is an acceptable form of identification.

Passengers who do not present an acceptable form of identification will not be permitted through the security checkpoint starting on May 3, 2023. However, 1.65 million Arizonans have already signed up, according to the AZ Dept. of Transportation.

***************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Published by

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
