Don't Count On Getting Student Loan Forgiveness Anytime Soon

On Friday, Oct. 21, a U.S. appeals court put President Biden's plan to forgive student loans on hold. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis granted six state's petition to freeze the plan until the court rules on their request for a longer-term injunction.

This is because on Thursday a federal judge denied and dismissed the states' lawsuit because the states ( Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and South Carolina) "lacked the necessary legal standing to be able to pursue the case."

If that was not enough, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request by the Wisconsin-based Brown County Taxpayers Association to put the debt relief plan on hold.

So, on the same day, two judges rejected a plan to halt the Student Loan Forgiveness plan, but one judge did put on a temporary hold.

As a result, students should not be too optimistic that the Plan will go into effect anytime soon. Right now the site to apply says the Dept. of Education is still accepting applications but "discharge is paused."

The Debt Relief Plan

In essence, the plan involves forgiving up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for married couples.

No payments have been required on most federal student loans since March 2020. In August, the U.S. Dept. of Education announced an extension of debt payments through Dec. 31 and a "targeted debt cancellation."

Borrowers with an annual income of under $125,000 (for individuals) or under $250,000 (for married couples or heads of households) during 2020 or 2021 who received a Pell Grant in college will be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation. Borrowers who met those income standards but did not receive a Pell Grant will be eligible for up to $10,000 in relief.

The Department of Education said nearly 8 million borrowers may be eligible to receive relief automatically. The site to apply for debt relief is here (https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application).

***************************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Don't forget to fully "Follow" him and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.