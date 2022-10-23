New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased Traffic

The AZ Dept. of Transportation is looking to put in high occupancy vehicle (HOV) connections between the Loop 101 (South) and I-10 intersection. The construction could start in 2025.

The HOV lanes are part of a virtual public meeting Wednesday evening, Oct. 26, to provide information and gather feedback about potential future changes at the Interstate 10/Loop 101 interchange in the West Valley.

This construction could also include a connector ramp that would directly carry traffic from southbound Loop 101 to 91st Avenue just south of I-10. The AZ DOT is studying this option and may discuss this during the virtual meeting.

The project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Traffic Increases on I-10 and West Phoenix

No indications were made in the press release on whether the construction would start before 2025. Traffic along with the western portion of the I-10 highway toward Los Angeles has been consistently increasing.

For example, as reported in NewsBreak, The Wall Street Journal published an interesting video describing the huge increase in traffic along the Loop 303 corridor.

The video is called, "Why a 17-Mile Stretch of Arizona Highway Is a Booming Logistics Hub." It shows why this strip has become one of the fastest-growing strips of industrial real estate in the U.S.

It shows the logistics benefits many large companies have by opening warehouses on the 17-mile stretch between I-10 West and U.S. 60.

Details on how the public can join the virtual public meeting are on the AZ DOT press release here.

