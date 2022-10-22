YouTube Channels on the Ukraine War Are Making Bank

Jake Broe runs a YouTube channel under his name Jake Broe, is a former Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, and now has over 262,000 subscribers on his channel. His channel focuses exclusively on the latest updates on the Ukraine war.

Broe, a former missile operator, has switched his channel from covering financial topics to just covering the latest news and items that favor the Ukrainian side in its conflict with Russia. His videos now are routinely getting hundreds of thousands of views, and in some cases over 1 million views.

Assuming he gets paid at least $3 to $5 per 1,000 views, his 200K videos are making him $600 to $1,000 a piece per month. Since he is posting almost every day, Broe could be making $24,000 per month with his popular channel.

And he is not the only one. Another popular channel is Denys Davydov. He is a former airline pilot based in Kyiv, Ukraine, who lost his job in Ukraine once the war started. Now he focuses solely on the Ukraine war and has over 464,000 subscribers to his channel.

Davydov is routinely posting 600K to 800K views per video that he posts now. That could be bringing in $1800 to $2,400 or more per video at a $3.00 RPM (revenue per mille) rate. His monthly YouTube earnings could be over $63,000.

Even if it is half of that rate this YouTube star is making serious bank.

Other channels that are now popular covering the Ukraine side of the war are Vlad Vlexler, a political philosopher, with 90K subscribers, Times Radio with 187K subscribers, Combat Veteran Reacts (165K subscribers), and Insights from Ukraine and Russia (133K subs).

The last one, Insights from Ukraine and Russia, regularly posts intercepted phone calls between Russian soldiers and their families back home. They often show a deeply demoralized Russian army, such as this one 2 days ago where a soldier talks about losing the battle for Kherson.

The popularity of these channels is partly due to the lack of coverage from the main news channels. However, lately, CNN and ABC, and even Vice News are turning towards covering the war more.

No matter what, these individual channels have carved out a unique edge in war coverage and are getting paid very well for their views.

*********************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Don't forget to fully "Follow" him and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.