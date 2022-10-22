Phoenix-Based EV Truck Maker Nikola Corp Could Face a Cash Crunch

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Phoenix-based Nikola Corp (NKLA), which has a $1.25 billion market capitalization, could be facing a cash crunch. That could be the case over the next year based on its money-losing BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) semi-truck manufacturing operations.

Investors will get a better view of this possibility on Nov. 3 when the company reports its Q3 finances.

Last quarter the company made just $18.13 million in revenue but lost over $172 million or 45 cents per share. However, Nikola was able to make 50 battery electric vehicle (BEV) semi trucks and delivered 48 of its Tre BEV trucks from its new plant just south of Phoenix in Coolidge, AZ.

However, the company is facing huge production problems. In its 10-Q filing, the company said:

"We continue to experience supply chain shortages and related challenges, including battery cells and packs, integrated circuits, vehicle control chips, and displays."

That could be one reason why the company closed on the purchase of Romeo Corp, an electric battery manufacturer in mid-October. That company already has Nikola as its main customer, so the purchase will allow some synergies from vertical integration.

Cash Crunch

The problem Nikola has is it could run out of cash at this rate of production. The company has burnt through $273.8 in operating cash in the last six months, plus an additional $90.3 million in financing costs, or over $364 million. This can be seen in the Cash Flow statement as of June 30 (below).

The problem is it has just $441 million in cash in the bank and almost $283 million in interest-bearing debt.

That means that the $441 million in cash could dwindle to just $77 million or less than one month's cash burn within the next six months. The balance sheet for Sept. 30, which will be disclosed on Nov. 3, will show what the latest cash burn rate has been and where the company's cash balance is now.

This could mean Nikola Corp will have to do another equity capital raise that could be very dilutive or else borrow a large amount of money. The latter will have the same effect on the stock price.

Moreover, Nikola Corp is now going to face severe competition from Tesla Inc (TSLA). Tesla is expecting to deliver their first BEV semi trucks as well in December. Tesla has a $695 billion market cap is and profitable and produces large amounts of free cash flow (FCF).

*******************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news movies, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Don't forget to fully "Follow" him and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.