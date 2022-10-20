Bitcoin and Ethereum Cryptos Are At Depressed Levels

Mark Hake

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization size, are at depressed levels. They are trading well off their highs earlier this year. Bitcoin is now down over 60% YTD and Ethereum is down over 66% from the beginning of the year.

Bitcoin, the largest crypto, still has a market valuation of $364 billion, according to Coinmarketcap. Ethereum, the second largest crypto, now has a market cap of $156.2 billion, less than half of Bitcoin's.

Causes of the Decline

Undoubtedly, the general malaise in the stock and bond markets is having a deleterious effect on crypto assets. After all, the market is facing liquidity issues as the Federal Reserve has been jacking up short-term interest rates.

Along with the slump in the market, investors can expect that further rate hikes will have the effect of draining liquidity from all markets, including the crypto market. That means people will keep selling.

In fact, even Ethereum's transfer from a proof-of-work (i.e., mining system) to a proof-of-stake system last month, did not help the price of ETH crypto. Ethereum now relies on validators, not miners, to add new transactions to its blockchain network. This has not lowered the cost of transactions, just shifted the function from a set of decentralized nodes to a much more centralized set.

In effect, it has had no real lasting effect on the ETH price. In fact, in the last month, since the "merge" occurred, Ethereum is down over 3.5%. As one author in Kraken put it, the "Honeymoon phase is over" for Ethereum.

Where This Leaves Investors in Crypto Assets

To be frank and honest here, investors should not expect that things in the crypto market will turn around anytime soon. The market is full of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD). That permeates the crypto market as well.

It probably won't turn around until the market can sense that the Fed is down raising rates. Or if there is a severe recession as a result of the Fed's tightening moves, the market will wait until there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Typically the market will start moving 6 to 9 months ahead of major economic moves. That inflection point is not there yet. Until there is a sense that the economy is going to get better and inflation will subside, crypto assets will likely stay in this slump.

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

