The Feds Tell Governor Ducey No More Containers on the Arizona Border

The U.S. Government sent a letter to Arizona's Governor and told him to stop putting up shipping containers on the Arizona-Mexico border. They also said it was a "trespass against the United States."

The U.S. Dept. of the Interior (Bureau of Reclamation) wrote to Arizona Governor Ducey's Director of the Division of Emergency Management, Allen Clark on Friday and made these statements.

The letter says that Homeland Security was going to fill in the gaps that Governor Ducey's actions took care of:

" It is our understanding that the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has awarded a contract for closure of two gaps in the border barrier located on Reclamation lands near Morelos Dam and anticipates awarding an additional contract for the closure of two additional gaps in this area."

But so far Homeland Security has done nothing of the sort. In fact, Homeland Security cancelled border wall contracts in Texas in 2021 and has dragged its feet about closing the Yuma area sections.

This was the reason that Arizona Governor Ducey issued his Executive Order on Aug. 12 "to close the gaps in Arizona's southern wall."

Showdown With the Federal Government on the Border

This sets up a potential legal showdown with the U.S. Government if Governor Ducey does not back down and stop the construction of more shipping containers on the border.

Moreover, the letter requested the removal of the containers but did not indicate when the Dept. of Homeland Security will complete the construction of the border walls.

Interestingly, one of the key campaign promises that Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Governor of Arizona, has made is to declare an invasion on day 1 of her Administration, if she wins. She claims that this will give her additional powers to deal with the crisis under the Constitution.

" We're going to be invoking our inherent powers under Article I, Section 10 of the U.S. Constitution to defend ourselves from the invasion in lieu of the federal government reneging on their guarantees to protect us under the Guarantee Clause, Article IV, Section IV. "

This will likely lead to a major showdown with the U.S. Government. It's possible that the federal government is looking to uncomplicate this issue with the letter they sent out to Governor Ducey's Administration on Friday.

