Twitter and Google Start to Ease Their Restrictive Stances

Reports emerged on Oct. 12 that bother Twitter and Google were easing their stances on restrictive speech.

According to a report in the Financial Times, Twitter is now "reviewing its controversial policy" of permanently banning users.

The article says that it is potentially coming to be more in line with Elon Musk's vision for Twitter.

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, is set to pay $44 billion in cash for Twitter Inc. He will end up being the controlling shareholder and could force these changes on Twitter's content moderation policy.

Elon Musk has made it clear that he will make major changes at Twitter. This can be seen in the NewsBreak article "Investors Can Expect Major Changes at Twitter Now that Musk is Closing the Deal."

Reuters magazine says that Musk has claimed he would reverse the ban on former President Trump.

However, the FT article and the Reuters article indicate that Twitter probably would not do this (at least before Elon Musk obtains control). The articles say the reason is that Twitter feels that it won't reverse the ban on people who incite violence.

This could therefore become an internal flash point. It may be that Twitter management is trying to get ahead of the issue by putting in a limited lift of the permanent ban. Once Musk is in control they may then use this as proof that they had implemented a policy change on permanent bans.

This is not a small issue since at one point Trump had amassed over 88 million followers on Twitter. This is close to the 107 million followers Musk presently has there.

Google Moves to Allow Truth Social in Its Play Store

Reuters reported on Oct. 12 that Google is now allowing its Play Store to include former President Trump's Truth Social app in the online download store.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates Truth Social, is expected to make the app available in the Play Store shortly, Google said.

This move may potentially ease off some pressure on Twitter to bring back President Trump from its permanent ban. Now that people can download the Truth Social app on Android phones, they might be less willing or there may less pressure on Twitter to allow his Tweets.

Presently Apple allows people to download the Truth Social app, so now almost all download sites for apps include Trump's product.

******************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Don't forget to fully "Follow" him and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.