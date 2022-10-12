Bruce Willis's Last Movie Before Retirement Is Coming Out

Bruce Willis is set to star in his last movie before retirement in Paradise City, coming out on Nov. 11. The movie also includes John Travolta and Stephen Dorf.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Saban Films released the trailer for the film on YouTube.

As you might expect, it is an action movie, with no long dialogue spots from Willis. In March 2022 his family released a public statement indicating he has been diagnosed with aphasia. Bruce Willis is 67 now. The statement said he would be "stepping away" from his film career.

Aphasia affects your brain and your ability to speak, write and understand language. It can occur after strokes or head injuries or some damage to the brain. Stroke is the most common cause, according to experts. It can lead to dementia in some cases.

Film Review of Paradise City

So far, film critics seem to be taking into account his reduced abilities in their reviews of the film. Screen Rant, for example, talks about Paradise City as being at the end of Willis's storied career.

It's too early to tell if the fact that this could be Willis's last film will draw in the crowds. John Travolta is also set to star in the film along with Stephen Dorf. So it will have a popular cast of characters that might help it as well.

People magazine says that this is one of Willis's final films. So there is some possibility that this will not be the last film released with Bruce Willis in it.

For example, Wikipedia indicates that there are four other films "that have not yet been released," including one, Die Like Lovers, that has not yet been announced whether Willis is in the film.

The other three films show that Willis has roles in them and are waiting to be released.

