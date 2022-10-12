An Undercover Video of Katie Hobbs Emerges on YouTube With Candid Remarks

Yesterday a YouTube channel called Project Veritas posted a YouTube video with candid remarks from the Democratic candidate for Governor of Arizona, Katie Hobbs, as well as her staff.

The video is called, "Arizona Gov. Candidate Katie Hobbs, "I don't want to talk politics to anyone to anyone who I don't know."

A conservative news site called Red State picked up the story with their article, "Project Veritas Drops Blistering Undercover Video of Katie 'Karen' Hobbs and Her Staff." \

Red State says the video gives "viewers get a deep dive into the thinking behind Hobbs not debating Kari Lake, as well as some juicy statements that may not sit well with Arizona voters."

Other conservative sites have picked up on the video, including Townhall.com, and PJMedia.

Somehow the Project Veritas video journalists were able to get very close to the Hobbs campaign and got them to say things on camera that seem to be detrimental to the Hobbs campaign.

At one point the video shows that the Hobbs campaign had an assault rifle AR-15 in the car that protects her campaign traveling, even though she is against assault weapons.

The article and the video get into some of the reasons why Hobbs has refused to debate Kari Lake, the Republican Governor Candidate.

So far the Hobbs Campaign website has not made any comment or released any response to the YouTube video.

