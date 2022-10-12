The Economist Published an Eye Opening Video on Mexican Cartels

The Economist, a well-known UK magazine known for its in-depth analyses of complicated economic and business subjects, recently published an eye-opening video on Mexican cartels.

The video can be seen on YouTube on The Economist channel and is titled: "How the Mexican Cartels are Making Money Now."

The Mexican cartels are shifting their business to producing fentanyl and illegal synthetic drugs on a massive scale. This is due to how easy it is to make them and how incredibly profitable this business has become.

The video shows that most of the chemicals to produce fentanyl including legal precursors come from China. They are shipped directly into the Mexican ports of Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas on the west coast of Mexico, and the port of Veracruz on the Gulf Coast.

This business is now the chief export of the Mexican cartels to the U.S.

Moreover, The Economist claims that as of 2021 the US seizures of illegal synthetic drugs like fentanyl were more than the seizures of heroin and cocaine.

Recently in a Phoenix suburb, police seized 1 million fentanyl pills, the single largest fentanyl bust in the Phoenix Police Department history. The pills were found in an Avondale home and car.

This had led to a massive increase in Phoenix overdoses and deaths, as seen in the chart below from Maricopa County:

It shows that the number of fentanyl deaths in Phoenix area county (Maricopa) has gone from 5.2 per 100,000 people to now over 28 per 100,000 people.

This video shows why this happening: Mexican cartels are pushing this cheap-to-produce drug into Arizona and the U.S. on a massive industrial scale.

