The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube Video

Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal released a fascinating 5-minute video report on their site and on YouTube highlighting the virtues of the Loop 303 corridor.

The video is called, "Why a 17-Mile Stretch of Arizona Highway Is a Booming Logistics Hub." It shows why this strip has become one of the fastest-growing strips of industrial real estate in the U.S.

Benefits of Locating on Loop 303

It shows the logistics benefits many large companies have by opening warehouses on the 17-mile stretch between I-10 West and U.S. 60.

One of the benefits is the fact that warehouse space in southern California, especially in the "Inland Empire" area, as well as Torrance (near the shipping ports) is essentially filled up.

The video expertly interviews one company's logistics manager (Puma) and his decision to set up a warehouse of over 1 million square feet on Loop rather than in Torrance.

The bottom line seems to be that major corporations are just as willing now to transfer their imported goods from the LA/Long Beach ports to warehouses in west Phoenix instead of putting them in Southern California.

For one, the distance is only 6 to 8 hours away, but the cost is much lower. Second, from Phoenix, they can service their whole Southwest customer base rather than just Southern California.

The video quotes Chris Camacho, President and CEO, of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, as saying that he expects further development west of Phoenix.

"What I envision over the next 30 to 40 years, you are going to see a shift westward, closer into towards California, but still be in Arizona and service the Southern California basin from here."

Bottom line - Loop 303 development is going to keep growing.

