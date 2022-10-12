Opinion: Tulsi Gabbard Dumps the Democratic Party - What's the Real Reason?

Tulsi Gabbard dumped the Democratic Party today. It's all over the news. But what is the real reason? Is she planning on running for President in 2023 and 2024?

After all, she ran in the last election in the Democratic Party. She was quickly cast out for her middle-of-the-road sensibilities.

Fox News - Gets Her National Attention

Moreover, she's now a regular guest on Fox News. In fact, she inked a deal to be for about $2 million a year, with a $400K bonus. (By the way, estimates of her net worth now are $30 million, so she has done quite well).

As if that is not enough, she has filled in for Tucker Carlson, a well-known Fox News channel commentator with his own show.

So no one should really be surprised about her move. But why now? She signed the Fox deal in April 2022 and could have announced it then. No one really believes that she was still a Democrat.

Early Presidential Race Position

The answer seems to be that if you are going to run for President in the Republican Party (no Independent has ever been in a final Presidential race), she will need to be ready to announce early in 2023.

That means starting to line up early supporters and more importantly money between now and the new year.

In addition, she will have a significant advantage in the Republican Party: there is no real woman candidate with mass appeal. The ones that are probably considering it (Nikki Haley, and maybe South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem) all have less national recognition than Tulsi Gabbard.

The Washington Post, for example, recently listed all the potential 2024 Republican candidates - and she was not on the list. She knows she needs to get into the analysts' minds and the national attention. Hence the resounding press release and announcement by her today.

The bottom line here: this is not the last we have heard from Tulsi Gabbard.

*****************************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Don't forget to fully "Follow" him and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my prior articles. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.