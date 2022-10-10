The Upcoming Social Security Hike Will Be the Highest Since 1981

This week the Social Security Administration (SSA) will announce the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for retirees. This will be calculated from the announcement of the Sept. 2022 CPI-W inflation rate to be released on Thursday morning, Oct. 13. It is likely to be at least 8.7%, as I have written about recently.

But one look at the table below shows a startling fact: This is going to be the largest increase since 1981. That was when inflation was raging under the last legs of the Carter Administration (he left in Jan. 1981).

The 1981 COLA increase was 11.2% (due to inflation in 1980) and the 1980 increase was 14.3%. This means that the estimated 2022 COLA increase of 8.7% will be the highest in 40 years (since 1981).

That shows how far and how fast inflation has spiked in the last year. This could also be the first of several years of elevated COLA hikes unless the Federal Reserve can reduce inflation.

The COLAhikes become effective with benefits payable for December 2022.

SSI Hikes

The COLA increase for Social Security Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is generally the same as the regular Social Security benefit hike.

However, COLAs for SSI have generally been effective for the month following the effective month of Social Security benefit increases. That will make them effective in Jan. 2023.

Bottom line

Social Security benefit recipients should expect a huge increase in Social Security this year.

There is also more good news. As I recently wrote in NewsBreak, the net increase after Medicare Part B premium deductions will be higher.

This is because on Sept. 27 the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services (CMS) reported that the average premium will fall by $5.20, or 3.06% to $164.80 per month.

As a result, the net payment hike to Social Security recipients who pay for Medicare Part B will be even greater than 8.7%. Good news indeed.

********************

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Don't forget to fully "Follow" him and download the Newsbreak app to become a Registered Follower. This way you can also see all my articles in the past. Click on the link underneath my profile name above.