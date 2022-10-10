Biden Administration Drains the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Its Lowest Level Since 1984

The Biden Administration says it could release more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). But it is now already at a 38-year low, as of July 1984, according to Reuters magazine.

The Dept. of Energy announced on Friday that the SPR will sell 10.15 million barrels based on contracts awarded in September. But the Administration said more sales could occur based on OPEC's decision this week to cut oil output. Their goal is to reduce 2 million barrels per day in oil supply, putting pressure on prices to rise higher.

Republicans reacted angrily at the Biden Administration about this turn of events. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that this was the result of a "failed energy policy" from the White House.

In addition, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said that the Biden Administration "had more than a year and a half to prepare for this turn of events... but failed to do so."

She also said: " Instead of approving key projects and reforming the broken processes that hold them back, the administration has sold unprecedented volumes from our emergency oil reserves."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zL9ld_0iSfEQCU00
Strategic Petroleum Reserve

What The Administration Plans

The White House said it might join Congressional efforts to retaliate against OPEC. The Wall Street Journal reported that analysts saying this could lead to a prolonged period of hostility between the U.S. and OPEC.

However, reports have emerged that one option the Administration is pursuing is turning to Venezuala to lower the US sanctions on that country and allow them to sell oil to the U.S.

Larry Kudlow, of Fox News, said that Venezuela has been kept afloat in the past several years by China, Russia, and Cuba. Turning to them for oil would be akin to buying "dirty oil."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ziNZx_0iSfEQCU00
Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash

Where This Leaves Consumers

AAA says that the national average of gasoline prices is $3.910 per gallon as of Sunday, Oct. 9 for regular gasoline. A year ago the average was $3.266 for the same type. That means prices are now up almost 20% (+19.7%) in the last year. In the last month, it's up 4.6% alone.

Moreover, the average in California is now $6.335 per gallon, up 42.8% from $4.436 a year ago for regular gasoline. In the last month, it's up 18.6% from $5.34.

With this new move by OPEC, drivers can expect that gasoline will reach new highs. A release by the Administration of SPR reserves might lower prices. But this might not be effective given inflation sentiment, this may mean energy price inflation is settling into consumers' expectations.

If that occurs it will more difficult for the Administration to cut gasoline prices. They may eventually have to go back to the prior Administration policies of encouraging oil producers to supply oil to the U.S.

But apparently, the Administration is now considering a new move to block all Federal leases of land for energy production purposes. That will end up having the exact opposite effect on the supply of oil in the U.S.

