More People Expect Housing Price Declines Since May 2020

Mark Hake

Photo by Ronnie George on Unsplash

On Friday, Oct. 7, Fannie Mae announced that its latest housing sentiment index dropped for the seventh consecutive month to 60.8. This is now the lowest level since Oct. 2011.

Even more startling is the fact that more people responded to the survey saying that they expect housing prices to decline than those that don't think so.

Photo by Blake Wheeler on Unsplash

This is the first time since May 2020, in the throws of the Covid crisis, that most people expect declining housing prices. That is not good for real estate since the effect of a mass negative sentiment on housing prices can become self-fulfilling over time.

Fannie Mae says that 32% of those in the survey say home prices will go up in the next 12 months. However, the percentage who say home prices will go down rose to 35%. So more people now expect price declines than otherwise.

Rate Rises and Falling Prices

Most people believe this as they expect mortgage rates will keep rising over the near future. That does nothing good for housing activity and home prices.

For example, in Arizona, the Cromford Report index is still falling. As of Sept. 21, it was 104.9 as seen in a recent NewsBreak article. But on Oct. 8, it was down to 103.1.

The Cromford Report Market Index

An index level of 100 indicates a balance or equilibrium between buying and selling forces. The trend is that the Cromford Market index will keep falling. If it falls significantly below 100, as is clearly possible, the level of activity and home prices could fall significantly.

RedFin's Dire Report

On Oct. 6, Redfin Corp, a real estate technology company listed on NASDAQ (RDFN) reported that homebuying has had an "accelerated pullback."

According to Redfin, Homebuyers have lost 29% of their purchasing power. This can be seen in the Redfin chart below.

Redfin

The average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate climbed from 2.65% at the start of 2021 to 6.66% on Oct. 6.

The effect of mortgage rates now at 15-year highs are "spooking homebuyers", according to Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr. He also said this:

“Sellers are pulling back in this market, but buyers are pulling back even more."
" It will take a few months before the prices of closed sales start to reflect this shock to the market. However, there is evidence of sizable price declines in parts of the market that aren't accounted for by MLS data, such as home builders offloading homes in bulk at a 20% discount."

There is anecdotal evidence of this trend, according to Redfin:

  • Fewer people searched for “homes for sale” on Google. Searches during the week ending October 1 were down 33% from a year earlier.
  • The seasonally adjusted Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index declined 10% in the past three weeks to its lowest point since the week ending June 19. The index was down 26% YoY and fell below the level at the same time in 2020.
  • Mortgage purchase applications during the week ending September 30 were down 13% week over week, seasonally adjusted, to the lowest level since October 2015. Purchase applications were down 37% from a year earlier.

The bottom line seems to be that home purchase sentiment and the result will be home prices are expected to keep declining.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on national and local news, stocks, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

