Don't Count on Inflation Abating Soon with the Latest CPI Data

There is reason to believe that the latest inflation data will not show any major decrease, if at all. The CPI index data is scheduled to be released next Thursday, Oct. 13, at 8:30 am. Based on information from the Cleveland Federal Reserve as well as gasoline price reports from AAA, inflation may not be declining.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland has a site called "Inflation Nowcasting." It shows the Fed Bank's latest estimates for CPI for both September and Oct.

The latest table below shows what it is forecasting as of Oct. 5, and we have circled the CPI data forecast:

Note that the monthly index is 0.32% for Sept. and even a higher number of 0.72% for Oct. Compare this with last month. The month-over-month rate was just 0.1%. In other words, inflation for Sept. will be higher than in October.

However, the year-over-year rate is forecast to be 8.20% for September. Last month the rate for the CPI-U index was 8.3%. So, at best the CPI data to be released on Oct. 13 might show just a slight decrease.

But there is reason to believe the CPI data could actually in higher.

Gasoline Data Shows Higher Prices

Recently gasoline prices have been rising due to tight supply and increased demand, according to the AAA gas prices site. For example, in the last month, six California refineries are undergoing maintenance and there is a limited supply.

As noted recently in a NewsBreak article, gas prices in California and Arizona are now up between 40% to 45% in the past month.

As the chart shows above, the price of gas nationally at first fell during September but has recently risen. AAA indicates that it is now at the same level as last month.

Given differences between various parts of the US, where gas is now over $6.30 in California but as low as $3.00 in Texas and Gulf states, this could show up in the national CPI indices.

This could lead to a higher CPI index reading. For example, last month the energy component of the CPI-U index fell 5.0% in August after falling 4.6% in July. If this turns out to be flat for the September month, it could lead to a higher overall CPI index figure, given its high component portion in the index.

Where This Leaves Consumers and Investors

The figures on Oct. 13 are especially important for several reasons. They will be used to complete the 3-month average for Q3 inflation used in the annual Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients.

This is calculated from a similar index, the CPI-W index. It will be announced on Oct. 13 as well as the actual COLA increase. Last month (the August data) the annual year-over-year CPI-W inflation rate was 8.7%, and the July number was 9.1%.

As we recently wrote in a NewsBreak article, if the Sept. number improves 5% from 8.7% to a lower number of 8.3% in September, the overall COLA increase will be 8.7%.

But if the inflation number stays level at 8.7%, the COLA increase will be 8.8% (i.e., (9.1% +8.7%+8.7%)/3 = 8.8%).

Moreover, typically, the CPI-W number is higher than the CPI-U number as can be seen in the graph below:

In addition, if the CPI-U number stays basically flat at 8.2% (from 8.3% last month), the markets will not be pleased, as it implies further Fed tightening.

Analysts will begin wondering if the Fed might have to increase the pace it is fighting inflation.

So, hang on to your hats, as the numbers to be released on Oct. 13 will have significant consequences.

