Investors Can Expect Major Changes at Twitter Now That Musk Is Closing the Deal

News emerged from both The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg magazine on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that Elon Musk plans on closing his $44 billion all-cash deal to buy Twitter (TWTR). The stock was up over 20% in the afternoon before the close.

Musk's attorneys sent a letter to Twitter indicating that he intended to purchase the company at $54.20, subject to financing.

Investors and employees can likely expect major changes. Once the deal closes, Musk is likely to implement new policies and new rules that will affect users, employees, and even the company's new shareholders.

This is based on previous statements and tweets that Musk has made and widely reported in the media. Moreover, it seems clear that something may have changed in Musk's mind, convincing him that he might be able to make the company profitable.

Falling Earnings

Twitter lost 8 cents per share last quarter (Q2), down significantly from investors' expectations of a 14 cents per share positive earnings quarter.

However, the company had said the underlying business was affected by the uncertainty relating to the closing of the deal.

Musk could end up making changes to the employee base in order to turn the company's profitability around.

Major Content Changes

Some of the other changes that Musk is likely to make at Twitter are:

Reform the use of permanent user bans. According to Axios magazine, he cited former President Trump's ban as "morally and flat out stupid," as Trump had gone on to start his own competitive site.

He would change this to temporary bans and suspensions if something is "illegal or destructive to the world." Twitter could simply just delete the Tweet it does not like instead of a ban.

He would put in an edit button, so people who tweet can make changes to their original tweet.

He would also long-form tweets. Presently you can only tweet up to 280 characters.

Musk is likely to do something about the problem of spam bots, as that was what he originally felt was the problem at Twitter that prevented him from buying the company.

He would make the underlying software at Twitter open-source, allowing users to see the basic code and suggest changes.

According to Axios magazine, Musk would make major changes to Twitter's content moderation policies. He outlined his own "free speech first" version in a Ted 2022 conference, according to an April article at Axios.

The bottom could be summed up with a tweet he made in Jan. 2021:

"A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech."

So investors should likely expect major changes, now that Musk intends to buy Twitter. After all, he himself has over 107 million followers there.

