Gasoline Prices in LA County Leading the Nation Rising Astronomically; Arizona Up as Well

Gasoline prices in LA County in California are skyrocketing again. Fox11 News reported on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that they are now up to $6.439 per gallon in LA County.

Prices have risen for 32 consecutive days and are up $1.243, or 23.9%, according to the article. Inflation is not under control in this area, at least in the past month.

The map of California from the AAA website shows that the coastal regions and metropolitan centers have the highest prices.

In the past year, California has seen its average gasoline price 45.4% from $4.409 to $6.412 per gallon. This is now a record increase according to the Fox 11 article.

Arizona Gas Prices

In Arizona, the current average is $4.499 per gallon, according to AAA on their website gaspricesaaa.com. This is up from $3.968 a month ago, or +13.38% in that short period.

Moreover, the US national average is only $3.805. So both Arizona and California have significantly higher gas prices than the U.S. average.

The graph above from the AAA website shows where the counties in Arizona have the highest prices. This shows that the south Phoenix, Tucson, and the northwest corner of the state have the highest prices.

Average prices in Arizona have risen 39.7% in the past year in Arizona, up from $3.221 a year ago.

Nationwide Inflation Effect

This is bound to have an effect on inflation figures for both September and October. The Sept. Consumer Price Inflation (CPI-U) inflation figures are set to be released on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Last month the energy component of the CPI-U index fell 5.0% after declining 4.6% in July. Given the price increases in gasoline in the past 30 days, it is possible that the energy index was flat or higher in September.

That could push the Federal Reserve to continue to aggressively raise interest rates. Energy prices in the CPI index have risen 23.8% in the last year.

If the price gains now seen in California and Arizona are typical (i.e., 45.4% and 39.7% respectively) over the last year, the energy component of the CPI will push the overall inflation index higher.

