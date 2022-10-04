Peter Thiel and Old Guard GOP Seen at Odds Over Backing Blake Masters

CNBC reported on Oct. 3 that Peter Thiel, a major Republican donor is turning to increase his support for Arizona candidate for the US Senate Blake Masters.

But the right-leaning newspaper Washington Examiner wrote on the same day that Mitch McConnell's super PAC pulled $10 million in ad funding for Masters in July. They apparently plan on coming back in October to spend for him.

But now, according to polls cited by the newspaper, Masters is trailing Democrat candidate Mark Kelly. That may be one reason why Thiel is now turning to reenergize his support for Masters.

The Washington Examiner article pointed out that Masters had softened his far-right policy stances in order to try to appeal to independents.

Spending Differentials

Both articles point out that the Arizona race is one of the most expensive, costing over $120 million, according to CNBC. The website OpenSecrets.org shows how much each candidate has raised and spent for their campaigns.

It shows that Kelly has spent over $29 million so far vs. $3.5 million by Masters. In addition, Kelly has raised much more money than Masters.

This shows up especially in YouTube ads which are decidedly in favor of Kelly in terms of numbers and frequency. Masters is going to have to raise a good deal more funding to overcome the advantage that Kelly has in ads on this popular site.

That could be why Peter Thiel is now turning to support Masters again, at least according to CNBC.

He originally provided $15 million in the primary but eventually stopped funding the campaign after the primary according to the Examiner article. Apparently, he has had a change of mind.

If the "old guard" Republicans like McConnell's super PAC come in again potentially his campaign could make a comeback. But, in politics, lack of funding tends to lead to a further lack of funding.

