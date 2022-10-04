Investors Have Been Turning to High Yield Energy Stocks

This is not financial advice and you should not rely on my analysis to buy or sell any stock. I am not undertaking to induce you to buy or sell any securities. I am relying on the “publisher’s exclusion” in the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to provide this information without any personalized or individualized investment advice.

Investors have been turning to dividend-paying stocks as the market downturn has gained steam this past month. High-yield energy stocks have been doing very well as a result.

They have held up during the downturn in the past month. For example, Chesapeake Energy (CHK), which has a 9.5% dividend yield, is up 57% year-to-date (YTD) and even up 2.49% in the past month, according to Google Finance.

In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC), with its 2.25% yield, is up over 4.40% this past month and up over 56% YTD. Marathon Petroleum has a total yield of over 23%, given its huge buybacks, which are over 21% of its market cap (i.e., a 21% buyback yield).

Moreover, Chevron (CVX), which has a 3.95% dividend yield, is up over 27.8% YTD and is also buying back large amounts of its shares.

Valero Energy (VLO), with its 3.49% dividend yield, is now up 12% in the last 5 days alone and YTD is higher by over 45%. The refinery and oil and gas storage company also is repurchasing large amounts of its shares, equal to about 17% of its market value. That gives it a total yield of over 21%.

Other examples include Exxon Mobil (XOM), with its 4.0% yield, up 6.8% in the last 5 days and 44.7% YTD, as well as Hess Midstream (HESM), with an 8.7% yield, and up 5% in the last 5 days.

The list goes on, with many high-yield stocks in other sectors also staying a favorite of investors. Given that the Federal Reserve is not yet done raising interest rates, companies that can raise their dividends on a quarterly basis, give investors hope of staying apace with the Fed.

