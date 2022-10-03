President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8

Former Donald President is set to have a busy October with scheduled appearances in several states.

Trump's organization announced on his website a Save America Rally an appearance called a Rally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Mesa, AZ (a suburb of the Phoenix, AZ area).

The Rally is scheduled for 4 PM in the afternoon but the doors will open at the Legacy Sports Park at 11:00 AM. The address of the Legacy Sports Park is 6321 S. Ellsworth Road.

According to the announcement on Sept. 30 the Rally is set to include " Kari Lake, Republican Nominee for Governor of Arizona and Blake Masters, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona, and the entire Arizona Trump Ticket."

President Trump is also set to give a Rally the prior day on Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Las Vegas area at a rally in Minden, Nevada on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7:00 PM PDT.

His guests there will include Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican Nominee for Governor of Nevada, and Adam Laxalt, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in Nevada, as well as other endorsed candidates.

President Trump is also scheduled to give an appearance in the Detroit, Michigan area in Warren, MI on Oct. 1 at 7 PM.

