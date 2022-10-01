Opinion: There Are No Good Movies This Weekend, So Stay Home and Stream

Mark Hake

Photo by Felipe Bustillo on Unsplash

I go to a lot of movies at the movie theater, but lately - I would say in the last six months - there has literally been nothing worth seeing.

In fact, my local theater chain is now playing old movies like Avatar.

And this slump is still the case this weekend. Maybe the movie chains have little to choose from. It certainly seems that way. No wonder everyone would rather stay at home and just stream the latest on HBO, Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

If you are going to see a movie this weekend at a theater, here are some that might be worth the trip:

  • Daddy Daughter Trip - a Rob Schneider comedy, but he is really looking old now, too old to be the Daddy. On second thought don't bother.
  • The Good House - I am actually going to see this one since it has Sigourney Weaver in it and it looks like it could be funny. Otherwise, I wouldn't bother.

In any case, October is likely going to have all the shrine Halloween movies, including I am sure another Jamie Curtis movie. Maybe if she still is hot I will go.

The bottom line here: don't waste time going to movies anymore, at least until Christmas when all the studio "pole" movies (as in tentpole) start playing. These are the hopeful blockbusters that studios hope will pull up their financial performance for the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quGZd_0iHKJ6Xk00
Photo by Mollie Sivaram on Unsplash

New Streaming Movies

Here's what you might want to see on streaming.

The new Marilyn Monroe movie on Netflix, Blonde, has a lot of sex and sex scenes. Ana de Armas has no compunction about exposing her breasts in this film. I guess Marilyn Monroe was depressed a lot, and no one took her seriously as a sex symbol. That's not news, I guess, so most people watching the movie will be focused on the T&A.

Dahmer, a Netflix series on Jeffery Dahmer is very sick and gross, just like he was in real life. The movie is depressing, but the story shows how he got this way. Mommy and Daddy didn't like him.

By the way, I just saw the trailer for The Mother, a new Jennifer Lopez movie, and it looks very interesting. She is supposed to be some kind of spy or hit man or something. It's supposed to come out in spring 2023.

Also, I'm waiting for the new Tulsa King series that supposedly comes out in November, starring Sylvester Stallone. The trailers look cool. It was written and created by Taylor Sheridan, the guy who did Yellowstone, 1883, the two Sicario movies, and a whole bunch of other cool movies and series. He is the hottest filmmaker on the scene now, a sort of modern-day Michael Mann (look him up).

There's really nothing new on Prime this weekend worth watching or on Hulu. At least nothing jumps out at me.

So, I'm stuck streaming the second-best movies and series.

Mark R. Hake, CFA, writes articles on movies, stocks, cryptos, and market events at InvestorPlace.com, Barchart.com, Medium.com, and Newsbreak.com as well as TalkMarkets.

Mark Hake is a financial analyst, investor, and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He writes about US and foreign stocks as well as cryptos, hedge funds, and private equity. He previously ran his own hedge fund, investment research firm, and acted as CFO for a fintech startup. He focuses on finding value, arbitrage, and hidden asset opportunities.

Phoenix, AZ
3675 followers

