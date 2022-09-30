Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His Girlfriend

Under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, no one can be put in double jeopardy. It states that:

" nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; "

This now applies to Jon Christopher Clark, who was declared not guilty on Sept. 22 of murdering his girlfriend, Kiera Bergman, who was 19 at the time.

The Case

The case was tried in Pinal County Arizona, four years after Kiera's body was found, and after one judge in Maricopa County dismissed the case in 2020. It was moved to an adjacent county and tried by Pinal County prosecutors, even though it did not occur there.

The case involved a 22-year black man accused of murdering his 19-year-old black girlfriend, who belonged to a white family, the Braggs.

In 2019 a magazine called Impact painted a picture of extreme control by Jon Christopher Clark, who was 22 at the time, over 18-year-old Kiera Bergman in Phoenix.

However, in 2018 after Kiera went missing, Mr. Clark gave a TV interview where he said he had nothing to do with her disappearance and that despite their fights he loved her.

The Evidence

According to AZ Family.com, during the trial, prosecutors claimed Clark killed Bergman despite what the defense said was a lack of physical evidence. They said he later sent text messages from her phone pretending to be her.

Their closing arguments focused on discrepancies in where Clark said he was versus what phone records show.

In the end, the defense said that there was no cause of death determined and therefore there could be no murder. They also said that nothing incriminating was ever found in the apartment they shared or in Mr. Clark's car. They implied that the prosecution and police should have looked at other people with whom Kiera was involved.

The prosecution relied on the fact that Mr. Clark was apparently the last to see Ms. Bergman after he picked her up from work in west Phoenix on Aug. 4, 2018. He also admitted they had an argument and that she stormed out of the apartment.

The Verdict

This was not enough evidence for the jury in Pinal County. The standard is beyond a reasonable doubt. As a result, he was declared not guilty.

In addition, Jon Christopher Clark now enjoys the protection of the 5th Amendment to not be put in jeopardy of life or limb after being tried for this murder.

This has not gone down well with the Bragg family, the white family of Kiera Bergman. According to AZ Family, in an interview on Sept. 26, members of the family said they feel the justice system has failed them.

